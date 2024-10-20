How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals-Cleveland Browns game today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

DJ Turner II #20 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Luke Hales/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns game is set for today. The Browns come into the game looking for their second win of the season after getting off to a rough 1-5 start. The Bengals, meantime, are coming off a win last weekend over the New York Giants and are 2-1 in their last three games after going winless in their first three games this season.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns game today, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns game today

The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns game will be played on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT). The NFL football game will air on CBS, and stream on Paramount+ and the platforms featured below.

How and when to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns game without cable

While CBS is available with many basic cable packages you don't need to worry if you don't have access. Whether you have cable or have completely cut the cord, the game will be available with a variety of other options. Just note that the below streaming options will require the use of an internet provider:

Paramount+: Watch CBS-aired NFL games without cable

With Paramount+ you'll have multiple viewing options to choose from. You can catch NFL games on the Paramount+ Essential tier for just $7.99 each month or you can watch college football with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription for $12.99 monthly. In addition to live streams of NFL games airing on CBS, you'll get to watch additional live sporting events including NCAA college football, PGA Tour golf, soccer and more.

Get started with Paramount+ here today.

Amazon Prime Video: Add Paramount+ to your existing subscription

Already have an Amazon Prime Video account? Simply add Paramount+ to your current subscription to watch all the CBS-aired NFL games in addition to Paramount+ originals. The same prices from above apply, depending on which tier you choose. Not sure which is best for you? Don't worry. Both options come with a free seven-day trial that can help you decide.

Watch the Bengals-Browns game on Amazon Prime Video.

Fubo: Watch the Bengals-Browns game for free

If you're looking for an inexpensive way to watch a variety of football games, Fubo could be the best way to do so. The live TV streamer is currently offering a seven-day free trial and $30 off of your first month's subscription. Once subscribed, you'll gain access to all of their live sporting events immediately. And there will be a lot to choose from. Not only does Fubo come with access to NFL games airing on your local CBS channel, it also includes Fox Sunday NFC games, "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, "Monday Night Football" on ABC and ESPN and all of the games that air on the NFL Network. So don't wait.

Get started with Fubo online now.

