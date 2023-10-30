When is Super Mario RPG's release date? How to pre-order the new Nintendo Switch game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nintendo

"Super Mario RPG," the long-anticipated remake of the TK Super Nintendo game, will be released on Nov. 17, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch. If you want to be among the first to play the classic Mario role-playing adventure, you should pre-order a cartridge or digital copy now. Here's how to do exactly that.

"Super Mario RPG": Same Mario, but a different type of adventure

Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch | Number of Players: One | Rating: E (Everyone) | Publisher: Nintendo | Game File Size: 6.4GB | Genre: Role playing adventure (RPG)

"Super Mario RPG" is one of Nintendo's biggest and most anticipated game releases of the fall (next to the widely loved "Super Mario Bros. Wonder"). The game is a Switch remake of the 27-year-old classic that put a brand new spin on the Mario game genre.

In this adventure, Mario and his allies must join forces to stop the Smithy Gang and save Star Road. Instead of fighting Bowser, Mario and him team up to take on the larger menace. Princess Peach and two original characters, Mallow and Geno, round out the cast of adventures. Each has their own unique abilities, requiring you to be strategic about who you place in your three-person group.

The game is a mix of classic-style Mario platforming and secret hunting with RPG elements such as character dialogue, equippable items and special moves. As Mario and his team explore colorful environments, they'll run into countless enemies and must participate in turn-based battles.

Mario, Peach and Bowser all team up together, joined by two original characters, Mallow and Geno. At any given time in this adventure, however, a player's team can only include three characters, so it's important to choose the right combo based on the situation.

Tap the button below to pre-order the digital version of the game at Amazon. You'll be able to pre-load the game on your Switch device and play the game after a quick update on release day.

Explore, battle, strategize and more

Your success in this game will be based on perfect timing, combined with strategy and a bit of creativity. The combination of characters in your party will determine what specialized combat moves are available. This game is a joint venture between Nintendo and Square Enix, so you know it'll be filled with whimsical antics combined with advanced RPG elements. It will provide a totally different type of gaming experience (compared to "Super Mario Bros. Wonder," "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," or "Super Mario Odyssey").

Nintendo

Some "Super Mario RPG" history…

"Super Mario RPG" is a role-playing adventure that's a remake of the popular classic. It was originally conceived by Super Mario Bros.' creator Shigeru Miyamoto and was first published in 1996 for the 16-bit Nintendo Super NES video game system.

This updated version takes full advantage of the Switch's capabilities to showcase colorful and fast-paced, 3D-style graphics and action-packed cinematics. During the game, you can choose to hear either the original game soundtrack, or a new one arranged by Shimomura.

"Super Mario RPG" will be available on Nov. 17 for the Nintendo Switch.

Related content from CBS Essentials