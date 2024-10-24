Watch CBS News

Designers push for Black hairstyle emojis

There are almost 4,000 emojis to help people express themselves online, but a group of young design students in London says not one features Black or mixed-race hairstyles. As CBS News' Tina Kraus reports, they're determined to change that.
