French bulldog dies on Alaska Airlines flight after downgrade to coach, lawsuit alleges

A French bulldog died on an Alaska Airlines flight from New York to San Francisco earlier this year after the pet and its owner were moved from first class to coach just before takeoff, a lawsuit alleges.

The plaintiff, Michael Contillo, claims his nearly four-year-old French bulldog, Ash, died "as a direct and foreseeable consequence of the wrongful conduct" of the airline after he was moved to another part of the plane, according to the complaint.

Contillo had bought first-class seats for himself and his father on a February 2024 flight so that his two French bulldogs could board early and have more space, alleges the suit, which was filed in San Francisco County Superior Court on Oct. 16.

Along with purchasing tickets, Contillo had reserved space in first class for both dogs for an additional $100 each, according to the suit. He alleges that, although his dogs' carriers complied with airline policies, just before the flight was set to prepare for take-off airline personnel asked him and his father to move from the fourth row in first class to a row in the main cabin "for safety purposes."

Contillo protested, saying that moving the dogs would make them "very anxious," leading to "extremely dangerous" breathing and heart problems, according to the complaint, which alleged that he told airline staff that the change could be lethal. The suit claims the pair's new seats gave the dogs less space to breathe and that airline employees ignored their concerns.

Ash, the dog who died, "started breathing very quickly and heavily, with noticeable anxiety" just before takeoff, according to the lawsuit. The airline told Contillo that the dog's carrier needed to be closed, and he complied with the request.

Contillo said he noticed Ash had stopped moving, but that he had to wait for the plane to ascend to a certain altitude before he could check on his pet. By the time Contillo disembarked in San Francisco, Ash was in rigor mortis, suggesting that he had died hours earlier, the suit claims.

"The entire flight crew, including the pilot, deboarded the plane and showed no sympathy for the plaintiff's dog's loss. No one stopped to show concern, offer condolences or show the slightest bit of compassion," the lawsuit alleges.

Prior to the flight, Contillo had the two dogs evaluated, and both were determined fit to fly, the suit claims, noting that Ash was "a very healthy and active dog with no history of illness or surgeries."

Contillo, who blames his dog's death on the airline's "unjustifiable" seat change, is suing Alaska Air for breach of contract, negligence, negligent hiring and supervision, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. He is seeking punitive damages to be determined at trial.

"Alaska Airlines employees should have known the requirements needed to avoid that happening," the lawsuit states.