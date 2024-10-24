Second dose of this year's COVID vaccine recommended for some people age 65 and up

Less than half of Americans plan to get COVID or flu vaccines this year, survey finds

Immunocompromised people who are age 65 or older should get a second dose of the 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement released Wednesday, the CDC said the second dose should be received six months after the first dose.

The CDC also said its recommendations allow for flexibility for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised to consider additional doses (three or more). in consultation with their health care provider.

In August, the Food and Drug Administration greenlit updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for the 2024 fall season. The updated shots were revised to target the KP.2 variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and medical experts say it will also provide protection against other recent strains.

This was part of a now-annual process undertaken by the FDA and health authorities around the world to update the vaccines to protect against newer strains of the virus.

Similar to previous seasons, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all Americans ages 6 months and older get a shot of the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine to protect against another expected surge of the virus this fall and winter.

Still, as another fall virus season approaches, not everyone is following the CDC's advice. According to a survey from Ohio State Wexner Medical Center last month, less than half of Americans were planning to get their COVID or flu shots this season.

"Data continues to confirm the importance of vaccination to protect those most at risk for severe outcomes of COVID-19," the CDC noted in the latest release. "Receiving recommended 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines can restore and enhance protection against the virus variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations in the United States."

The CDC also reminded the public that the COVID-19 vaccine can help reduce the chances of suffering the effects of long COVID.

