Actor Brett Goldstein on his new role, co-creating "Shrinking" and the future of "Ted Lasso"

Actor Brett Goldstein on on new role in "Shrinking" and future of "Ted Lasso"

Actor Brett Goldstein, who starred as Roy Kent on the Emmy-winning show "Ted Lasso," is taking on a new role that he says he initially didn't intend on playing.

The Apple TV+ show, "Shrinking," stars Jason Segel as Jimmy, a therapist grieving the death of his wife, who was killed by a drunk driver. In season two, Goldstein, who is also a co-creator, shows up as that driver.

"Playing a drunk driver who's been responsible for this thing, I did loads and loads of research ... We read lots of accounts of people on both sides of this thing happening and listened to lots of people's stories," Goldstein said.

Goldstein said that research was useful when taking on his role.

"Because it's the same process of empathizing with the character, and then when I was playing it, I just thought about PTSD. I know what it's like when you're in a car accident, it sort of loops in your head. So I would just kind of loop it before a scene," he said.

The one thing Goldstein said he dislikes the most about being part of the series: Having to shave his beard.

"I cried. I've had a beard my whole life. I was born with a beard," he said. "Also I discovered sadly that it turns out women don't like me for my personality."

Beyond his new role, Goldstein spoke about the possibility of future seasons of the beloved show "Ted Lasso," but didn't give much away.

"I've heard these rumors," he said laughingly, before asking "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, "You got any info?"