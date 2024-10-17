How to stream the Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints NFL game tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix, the 12th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football fans: It's time to kick back and relax with some Thursday Night Football as the Denver Broncos (3-3) face the New Orleans Saints (2-4) tonight at the Caesars Superdome.

The Los Angeles Chargers put an end to the Broncos' 3-game win streak on Sunday, Oct. 13, with their 23-16 victory. Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton called it a "disappointing loss."

"They ran the ball better than we did. We mustered up some offense late in the game. All of this starts with me. We have to be better offensively. We have to protect the ball better. That is what I saw. We will go from there. We have a short week," said Payton, adding that the team will have to learn from the game and move forward.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Broncos vs. Saints NFL game tonight.

Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans game tonight

The Denver Broncos vs. the New Orleans Saints NFL Week 7 game will be played on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT). The game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

The Broncos are favored (2.5-point) to defeat the Saints, CBS Sports reports, citing SportsLine. Saints Quarterback Derek Carr is listed as doubtful for Thursday night's game as he recovers from a left oblique strain he suffered during an Oct. 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

How to stream the Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans game

If you're a Thursday Night Football fan, then you'll want to get an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

You can catch tonight's game on Amazon Prime Video. Live coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon became the exclusive carrier of Thursday Night Football in September 2022. This season, they're continuing as host through Week 17.

Amazon Prime is $14.99 per month after a 30-day free trial. In addition to NFL football, Prime members will get two-day shipping, member-exclusive Prime Day deals, and expedited shipping on Prime Deals. Prime Video membership is $8.99 per month.

"Prime Video delivers best-in-class pregame, halftime, and postgame shows, alternate streams such as Prime Vision, as well as fan-favorite interactive features like X-Ray, Next Gen Stats powered by AWS and Rapid Recap," the company states online.

Reminder: Amazon Prime Video has exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football through Week 17.

Not everyone has a cable TV subscription, but there are plenty of options that allow you to watch some of your favorite sporting events throughout the year. If you don't have a cable TV subscription that includes NFL Network, you may want to consider getting a subscription to Sling TV.

To watch the NFL Network on Sling TV, you'll need a subscription to at least the Orange tier ($20 for your first month). That consists of 35 channels, including 8 exclusive sports and family channels. But you can only stream on one device at a time.

However, we recommend leveling up your coverage to the Orange + Blue with Sports Extra tier to get more NFL and college football games this fall. The Orange + Blue plan regularly costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a half-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30.

If you're not sure which package to pick, you can always head over to Sling TV's website and choose "compare plans" to ensure you're getting access to all of the channels you need. You can create an account in just three steps. You can also prepay to save even more money.

Top features of Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra plan: