What's next for the Menendez brothers after resentencing recommendation? Convicted murderers Lyle and Erik Menendez could potentially soon be freed from prison. On Thursday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said he would recommend the brothers be resentenced in the 1989 killings of their mother and father at their Beverly Hills home. Jonathan Vigliotti, CBS News national correspondent, and Jessica Levinson, CBS News legal contributor, have more.