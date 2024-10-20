How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Rams NFL game today: Live stream options, more

Matthew Stafford, #9 of the Los Angeles Rams. Ric Tapia / Getty Images

Get ready for Sunday's matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Fans are keeping a close eye on Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has been recovering from an ankle injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters this week that Kupp's recovery is "trending in the right direction" and didn't rule out a return on Sunday.

"He's feeling good, and the important thing is, what we've got to dictate and determine is, is he going to be ready to play like Cooper Kupp's capable of playing? He's making good progress. I think we'll get a good feel. This will be the first time that you're able to do football-like movements in some of the individual settings," McVay said.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are navigating the field without wide receiver Davante Adams after agreeing to trade him to the New York Jets. Adams had been out the past few games with a hamstring injury.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Rams game today.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Rams game today

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) vs. the Los Angeles Rams (1-4) NFL Week 7 game will be played on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT). The game will air on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+.

The Raiders are ranked 12th defensively while the Rams are 28th, according to CBS Sports' team stats rankings.

How to stream the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams game

If you're a Sunday football fan, then you may want to consider getting a Paramount+ subscription.

Paramount+: Watch CBS-aired NFL games without cable

With Paramount+ you'll have multiple viewing options to choose from. You can catch NFL games on the Paramount+ Essential tier for just $7.99 each month or you can watch college football with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription for $12.99 monthly. In addition to live streams of NFL games airing on CBS, you'll get to watch additional live sporting events including NCAA college football, PGA Tour golf, soccer and more. Any NFL matchup broadcast by your local CBS station can be streamed with Paramount+.

CBS, Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are all subsidiaries of Paramount Global.

Amazon Prime Video: Add Paramount+ to your existing subscription

Already have an Amazon Prime Video account? Simply add Paramount+ to your current subscription to watch all the CBS-aired NFL games in addition to Paramount+ originals. The same prices from above apply, depending on which tier you choose. Not sure which is best for you? Don't worry. Both options come with a free seven-day trial that can help you decide.

Are you looking to rep your favorite NFL team this fall? Shopping for licensed NFL gear online has never been easier with Amazon's new NFL Fan Shop. You can shop by team for your favorite branded jerseys, shirts, hats and more.

There are also plenty of other things to shop on Amazon, including these must-see deals on TVs - perfect for watching the big games this fall!

Fubo: Watch the Raiders-Rams game for free

If you're looking for an inexpensive way to watch a variety of football games, Fubo could be the best way to do so. The live TV streamer is currently offering a seven-day free trial and $30 off of your first month's subscription. Once subscribed, you'll gain access to all of their live sporting events immediately. And there will be a lot to choose from. Not only does Fubo come with access to NFL games airing on your local CBS channel, it also includes Fox Sunday NFC games, "Sunday Night Football" on NBC, "Monday Night Football" on ABC and ESPN and all of the games that air on the NFL Network. So don't wait.

Get started with Fubo online now.

Not everyone has a cable TV subscription, but there are other options that allow you to watch some of your favorite sporting events throughout the year. If you don't have a cable TV subscription that includes NFL Network, you may want to consider getting a subscription to Sling TV.

To watch the NFL Network on Sling TV, you'll need a subscription to at least the Orange tier ($20 for your first month). It consists of 35 channels, including 8 exclusive sports and family channels. But you can only stream on one device at a time.

However, we recommend leveling up your coverage to the Orange + Blue with Sports Extra tier to get more NFL and college football games this fall. The Orange + Blue plan regularly costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a half-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30.

If you're not sure which package to pick, you can always head over to Sling TV's website and choose "compare plans" to ensure you're getting access to all of the channels you need. You can create an account in just three steps. You can also prepay to save even more money.

Top features of Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra plan: