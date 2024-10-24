Worries about medical bills weigh on voters' minds as election nears

Medical debt would no longer factor into final credit scores in new White House proposal

Tom Zawierucha, 58, a building services worker in New Jersey, wishes candidates would talk more about protecting older Americans from big medical bills.

Teresa Morton, 43, a freight dispatcher in Memphis, Tennessee, with two teenagers, wants to hear more about how elected officials would help working Americans saddled with unaffordable deductibles.

Yessica Gray, 28, a customer support representative in Wisconsin, craves relief from high drug prices and medical bills that have driven her and her husband deep into debt. "How much are we going to pay?" she said. "It's just something that's always on my mind."

Health care hasn't figured prominently in this increasingly acrimonious presidential campaign. And the economy has generally topped the list of voters' concerns.

But Americans remain intensely worried about paying for medical care, national surveys show.

Two in 3 U.S. adults in a recent nationwide poll by West Health and Gallup said they're concerned a major health event would land them in debt. A similar share said health care isn't getting enough attention in the campaign.

To better understand voters' health care concerns as the 2024 campaign nears an end, KFF Health News worked with research firm PerryUndem to convene a pair of focus groups last week with 16 people from across the country. PerryUndem is a nonpartisan firm based in Washington, D.C., that studies public views on health care and other issues.

The focus group participants represented a broad swath of the electorate, with some favoring Republican candidates, and others Democrats. But nearly all shared a common complaint: Neither presidential candidate has talked enough about how they'd help people struggling to pay for medical care.

"You don't really hear anything much about health care costs," said Bob Groegler, 46, who works in residential financing in eastern Pennsylvania. Groegler said he's worried he may never be able to retire because he won't have enough money to pay his medical bills.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, hasn't offered a detailed health care agenda, though he criticizes current laws and said he has "concepts of a plan" to improve the 2010 Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.

Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, has laid out more detailed health care proposals, including building on legislation signed by President Joe Biden to lower patients' bills.

In 2022, Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which limits how much Medicare enrollees must pay out-of-pocket for prescription drugs, including a $35 monthly cap on insulin. The legislation also provides additional federal aid to help Americans buy health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, though this aid will expire unless Congress and the president renew it next year.

Harris has said she will expand the aid and push for new assistance to Medicare enrollees who need home care. She also has pledged to continue federal efforts to relieve medical debt, a nationwide problem that burdens about 100 million people.

But most of the focus group participants said they knew little about these proposals, complaining that hot-button issues like abortion have dominated the campaign.

Many also expressed deep skepticism that either Harris or Trump would do much to lighten the burden of medical bills.

"I believe they're out of touch with our reality," said Renata Bobakova, 46, a teacher and mother outside Cleveland. "We never know when we'll get sick. We never know when we'll fall down or sprain an ankle. And prices really can be astronomical. … I'm constantly worried about that."

Bobakova, who is from Slovakia, said she went back to Europe to give birth to her daughter 10 years ago to avoid crippling medical debt she knew she'd incur in this country. Parents with private health coverage face on average more than $3,000 in medical bills related to a pregnancy and childbirth that aren't covered by insurance.

Other focus group participants said they or people they knew had left the country to get cheaper prescription drugs. The U.S. has the highest medical prices in the world, research shows.

Several focus group participants, such as Kevin Gaudette, 64, a retired semiconductor engineer in North Carolina, blamed large hospitals, drug companies, and insurers for blocking efforts to lower patients' costs to protect their profits. "I think everybody has their finger in the pie," Gaudette said.

Martha Chapman, 64, who is also retired and lives in Philadelphia, pointed to what she called "corporate greed." "I just don't think it's going to change," she said.

In the closing days of the campaign, that cynicism represents a particular problem for Harris, said PerryUndem co-founder Michael Perry, who led the two focus groups.

Harris has tried to distinguish herself as the candidate who is more serious about policy and more sympathetic to voters' economic struggles, Perry said. And in recent weeks, she's begun airing new ads highlighting health care issues.

But even focus group participants who said they lean Democratic seemed to blame both candidates for not addressing Americans' health care concerns. "They're not feeling listened to," Perry said.

Many of the participants nevertheless continued to express hope that an issue as important as health care would someday get the attention of elected officials, regardless of political party.

"We're all human beings here. We're all people just trying to make it," said Zawierucha, the building services worker in New Jersey. "If we get sick or have to go in and get something done, we should have that peace of mind that we can go in there and not have to worry about paying it off for the next 20 years."

"Just give us some peace of mind," he said.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — the independent source for health policy research, polling and journalism.