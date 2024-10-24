Watch CBS News
Cardi B "medical emergency" forcing her to cancel ONE Musicfest performance

Cardi B says she's been hospitalized with a medical emergency and will have to miss a Saturday night headlining performance at an Atlanta music festival.

"I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE MusicFest," the Grammy-winning rapper wrote on Instagram. "It breaks my heart that I wont get to see my fans this weekend."

She added, "I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't Worry."

Balmain Spring/Summer 2025 collection at Paris Fashion Week
Cardi B looks on during the presentation of designer Rousteing's Spring/Summer 2025 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Balmain during Paris Fashion Week in Paris on Sept. 25, 2024. Johanna Geron / REUTERS

The 32-year-old New York native gave no details on her condition.

Cardi gave birth to her third child with rapper Offset less than two months ago. The two are going through a divorce.

She was to have performed along with Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Gunna and GloRilla at the two-day ONE Musicfest.

