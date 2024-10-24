Los Angeles County DA recommends resentencing the Menendez brothers Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday that his office will ask the court to resentence Erik and Lyle Menendez, two brothers convicted in the notorious 1989 murders of their parents in Beverly Hills. Gascón said his decision came after new evidence indicated the brothers suffered years of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. If a parole board and judge approve the request, the pair would be set free. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.