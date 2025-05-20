What bills did and didn't pass the Minnesota Legislature this year? Here's a list of what cleared the finish line so far as a special session looms

Divided Minnesota lawmakers couldn't get their work done before the clock ran out

The Minnesota Legislature adjourned on Monday, though a special session looms to finish up the remaining budget bills that will piece together the next two-year state spending plan.

On Tuesday, unofficial working groups met to finalize some of the remaining proposals on the to-do list. But lawmakers already sent some bills to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature before the gavel fell before the midnight deadline.

Here are some of policies that got the final OK during the 2025 regular session. This list will grow once lawmakers return to complete their work:

Closure of Stillwater prison

Included in the judiciary and public safety budget is a provision allowing the closure of the state's second largest prison by 2029.

State officials endorsing the facility's closure said conditions have worsened to a point where it is no longer economically feasible to keep the 111-year-old building operating due to maintenance costs. Meanwhile, critics say doing so without a plan is irresponsible and they worry about overcrowding at other facilities and displacement of corrections officers.

DWI policy reforms in wake of Park Tavern tragedy

Following the drunk driving crash that killed two and injured others at Park Tavern last summer, lawmakers extended the amount of time people who have multiple DWI convictions need to use ignition interlock devices to operate a vehicle.

Lake weed removal safety

The new law boosts safety protections for employees who use scuba equipment to remove lake weeds, after two young men drowned on the job. The bipartisan Brady Aune and Joseph Anderson Safety Act, named in their honor, requires divers be scuba certified and trained in first aid and CPR, mandates certain equipment and requires employers to provide it and calls for a standby diver.

Defunding Minneapolis-Duluth train project

Over the weekend, lawmakers greenlit a bill that would cancel $77 million in earmarked funds for the Northern Lights Express project, a proposed passenger rail project between Minneapolis and Duluth, and shift that money to cover unemployment insurance for hourly school workers during the summer.

The Republican co-chair of the House Transportation Committee said the move blocks access to federal funds, which the Department of Transportation said would cover 80% of the project's cost, because there's no longer state match.

The project had been a top GOP target, while protecting and supporting sustained jobless benefits for school bus drivers, food service workers and teacher aides are priorities for Democrats.

Protections for service dog trainers

A new law will ensure individuals training service dogs have the same housing protections as the people who rely on the animals to navigate daily life. The measure ensures service dogs in training are exempt from homeowners association and apartment rules that do not allow dogs.