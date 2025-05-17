In wake of drunk driving crash at Park Tavern, Minnesota Legislature sends DWI reform bill to Gov. Tim Walz for signature

Legislation drafted in response to the drunk driving crash that killed two and injured others at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park last summer is on its way to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature.

The proposal lengthens the amount of time repeat DWI offenders would have to use ignition interlock devices—breathalyzer that prevents an engine from starting if a person is intoxicated—to get behind the wheel.

It cleared the Senate unanimously on Saturday after the House approved it Friday.

"The bill has a number of provisions in it that will make the DWI interlock and driver's license revocation system in Minnesota work better for law enforcement, for drivers and for public safety, and it's most important central features will make our roads safer to drive on," said Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park.

Under current law, if a driver has three DWIs in a decade's time, they will need an interlock for four years to drive on Minnesota's roads. The bipartisan bill changes it so if a person has three or more in their lifetime, the interlock device would be required for 10 years.

The bill also doubles the period of time prior records would be considered for determining interlock requirements—the "lookback" period—from 10 to 20 years. Supporters believe the update will keep repeat offenders on the interlock devices for longer periods of time, minimizing the risk of them driving drunk.

Steven Bailey earlier this month pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to that crash, including two counts of third-degree murder. Lawmakers have said if their proposed changes had been in effect at the time, he would have had an ignition interlock on his vehicle based on his record, which included five prior DWI convictions over 30 years.

"He would've been on interlock and not able to get behind that vehicle when he killed those two members of our community," said Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-St. Louis Park, during a news conference in March about the bill.

Final passage on Saturday comes as the Legislature is racing to wrap up all of its work by the end-of-session deadline Monday. They must pass the next two-year state budget by then or they will have to go into overtime.

Leaders have admitted a special session is likely inevitable given the time left and the scope of the work that is still incomplete, but it's unclear how long it will last.

Walz is expected to sign the DWI reform bill into law. A veterans package and another bill making tweaks to the state's cannabis law are also on their way to Walz's desk Saturday.