Minnesota Legislature votes to remove undocumented immigrant adults from state health program

A contentious proposal that will remove undocumented immigrant adults from a state health care coverage program cleared the Minnesota Legislature on Monday — a key part of the compromise in the divided Capitol to pass the next two-year state budget.

The measure makes undocumented adults no longer eligible for MinnesotaCare by the end of this year, just months after the DFL priority took effect in January. It's on its way to Gov. Tim Walz's desk, and he's expected to sign it. There is a provision in another proposal that will withhold funding for the health department if he doesn't.

The change was a sticking point during negotiations between Democrats and Republicans, for whom repealing that law was a top priority in the divided Legislature. GOP lawmakers are concerned about growing enrollment and the cost to the state in future years.

"If California and Illinois can't make the numbers work, what makes us think Minnesota can? The question before us is simple: Will we continue down a path of fiscal recklessness or will we act now to protect Minnesota taxpayers?" said Rep. Harry Niska, R-Ramsey.

Meanwhile, the bill sparked fierce pushback and emotional testimony from DFL lawmakers who said the change will cause irreparable harm. Former DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman, who negotiated the budget deal, was the sole Democrat to vote for it in the tied House chamber despite her personal opposition, clearing the way for its passage.

"This bill is cruel. It is inhumane. And it will cost real human, Minnesotan lives," said Rep. Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis.

More than 20,000 undocumented immigrants are enrolled in MinnesotaCare, which is more than expected for the first four months of the year, and 24% of them are children under 18, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. The cost to the state is slightly more expensive than originally estimated for this period.

From January through the end of April, paid claims totalled $3.9 million, DHS data showed, but a spokeswoman said it is too early to know if it would have been as costly in a few years as Republicans claimed.

The House took up the bill first during the one-day special session that began Monday to wrap up the next two-year state budget, and debated it for four hours. There were demonstrators outside the chamber before they gaveled in on Monday with signs that read, "Health care cuts kill."

The Senate followed suit later with all GOP votes plus four Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, who held back tears as she spoke about the bill.

"We will regain coverage for people because we are compassionate people, and that's what we do in Minnesota. I made an agreement. I gave my word. I will vote for this and it's among the most painful votes I've ever taken," she said.

For three weeks, lawmakers worked largely behind closed doors to fine-tune the bills that together will make up the roughly $66 billion state budget for the next two years. They gaveled in to begin on Monday for what they planned to be a one-day special session to end Tuesday morning.

Passing the MinnesotaCare coverage rollback was the most contentious proposal on the to-do list, which includes 14 bills.