Watch CBS News
Politics

Walz signs bipartisan lake weed removal safety bill into law after deaths of 2 young men

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin,
Beret Leone
Beret Leone
Reporter
Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 - and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.
Read Full Bio
Beret Leone,
Caroline Cummings
Caroline Cummings
Reporter
Caroline Cummings is an Emmy-winning reporter with a passion for covering politics, public policy and government. She is thrilled to join the WCCO team.
Read Full Bio
Caroline Cummings

/ CBS Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz signs bill establishing safety regulations for scuba workers
Gov. Tim Walz signs bill establishing safety regulations for scuba workers 00:25

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday signed into law a bill designed to protect employees of lake weed removal businesses after two young men drowned on the job.

The bipartisan Brady Aune and Joseph Anderson Safety Act, named for those men, requires divers be scuba certified and trained in first aid and CPR, mandates certain equipment and requires employers to provide it and calls for a standby diver.

Aune and Anderson died on the clock two years apart, working similar jobs at different companies.

"Brady and Joseph were two remarkable young men whose tragic, preventable deaths are a stark reminder that workplace safety cannot be an afterthought," Walz said. "With this bipartisan legislation, we're preventing future tragedies and making Minnesota a safer place to work. I applaud the strength, courage, and dedication of the families who have tirelessly advocated to ensure every Minnesotan who goes to work returns home safely."

The bill was supported by the Aune and Anderson families, who told lawmakers of the necessity of new safety measures.

"Please, please pass this bill to prevent this living hell from occurring again to another family," David Anderson, Joseph Anderson's father, said in March.

The Minnesota division of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined both companies for violations after the deaths of Aune and Joseph Anderson.

Note: The video above originally aired March 11, 2025.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.