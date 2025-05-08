Watch CBS News
Walz signs bill expanding protections for trainers of service dogs

By
Aki Nace
Aki Nace,
Caroline Cummings
Caroline Cummings
/ CBS Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz Thursday morning signed a bill granting trainers of service dogs the same housing protections as people who rely on the animals to navigate daily life. 

The measure ensures service dogs in training are exempt from homeowners association and apartment rules that do not allow dogs. Previously only active service dogs were afforded those accommodations. 

Organizations like Can Do Canines in New Hope, which worked with lawmakers on the bill, say it can be challenging to find volunteers to raise the dogs. Among the barriers is housing and this proposal aims to make it easier for individuals to train them for service. 

"In Minnesota, it is a core principle that everyone should be able to participate in all aspects of life. So this is incredible work, and this bill just makes the case of it," Walz told reporters. "These are not pets. These are not nice-to-have things. These are absolutely critical for the quality of life of the people who need them and the folks who train them know that it takes a lot of work and a lot of specialty work."

The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers and the two DFL authors joined Walz when he signed it into law Thursday.

Sen. Bonnie Westlin, DFL-Plymouth, said the bill is "affirming our commitment to inclusivity and support for both the volunteers and future service dog users."

