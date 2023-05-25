Gov. Walz signed paid family and medical leave into law. How will it work?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A new state law means nearly all Minnesota workers will have paid medical and family care leave.

With such big changes in the rules, we know that you have a lot of questions. Esme Murphy got the answers to some of your key questions.

When does this bill become effective?

The paid family and medical leave bill will go into effort on January 1, 2026. That's so the state can get the program set up and coordinate with workers and employers.

Who is covered under the bill?

The bill covers nearly all private and governmental workers both full-time and part-time.

What does this bill provide?

It provides 12 weeks of medical leave, including for pregnancy. It provides 12 weeks of caregiver leave. It provides 12 weeks of parental leave. It provides 12 weeks of safety leave for anyone experiencing something like domestic violence, and it provides 12 weeks of deployment leave for anyone dealing with the deployment of a loved one.

How much will I be paid?

The lowest earners will get 90% of their weekly salary. The highest earners will get about 55% of their weekly salary.

How much will I pay for it?

The bill will initially be paid for from the state's general fund and later, withdrawals from your paycheck. Starting in January of 2026, workers that earn about $50,000 a year will pay just about $4.33 a week. Workers that earn $100,000 a week will pay about $8.65 a week.

Who would oversee and pay my benefits?

The State of Minnesota will oversee and pay benefits through a new state insurance program.

How will this affect private companies?

Private companies will have to offer these leaves to their employees. They can opt not to pay for it and have the state program pay for it instead.