Minnesota Legislature eyes adjournment with special session looming to finish their work

Monday is the last day of the state legislative session, and as Minnesota lawmakers face the countdown clock to pass a budget, they know they aren't going to make it on time.

Minnesota House leaders Rep. Lisa Demuth and Rep. Melissa Hortman reiterated on WCCO Sunday Morning that they'll need a special session to get their work done. Last week, Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy had said going into overtimes was "inevitable."

Over the weekend lawmakers approved several budget bills including housing, agriculture, veterans, judiciary and public safety. The latter includes the plan to close Stillwater prison and heads to Gov. Tim Walz desk for signature.

But lawmakers still need to work to pass taxes, transportation and K-12 education budget bills, among others.

The sticking point that could upend how lawmakers end the session is the issue of ending health insurance for adult undocumented immigrants, which is dividing the DFL party. Progressive DFL legislators chanted "one Minnesota, right?" and "don't kill our neighbors" while Gov. Tim Walz announced that leaders had struck a budget deal.

The program went into effect in January, with more than 20,000 undocumented immigrants signing up, though the original projection was that 5,700 would sign up. For the first four months of the year, paid claims totaled $3.9 million, according to the Department of Human Services.

The deal does keep insurance coverage in place for undocumented children.

The margins are slim at the capitol; the House is tied at 67-67, and the DFL has a one-seat majority in the Senate. It's forcing lawmakers to compromise to get a two-year spending plan passed.

Under state law, the Legislature must pass a budget by the end of the session, but if they don't, they call a special session to finish by June 30. If lawmakers can't reach an agreement by then, the state government shuts down. That hasn't happened since 2011.

Aki Nace

