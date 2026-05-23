Possible gunfire heard near White House
What sounded like possible gunfire was heard near the North Lawn of the White House Saturday evening, multiple CBS News reporters said.
Approximately 20 shots were heard just after 6 p.m. Eastern Time. They appeared to be coming from the side of the White House complex containing the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, the reporters said.
U.S. Secret Service then ushered media members inside the White House.
Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to CBS News that the agency was aware of "reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW" and is "working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground."
President Trump was at the White House as of 4 p.m., White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said earlier.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.