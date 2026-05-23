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Possible gunfire heard near White House

By
Faris Tanyos
News Editor
Faris Tanyos is a news editor for CBSNews.com, where he writes and edits stories and tracks breaking news. He previously worked as a digital news producer at several local news stations up and down the West Coast.
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Faris Tanyos,
Kiki Intarasuwan
News Editor
Kiki Intarasuwan is a news editor for CBS News & Stations.
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Kiki Intarasuwan,
Emma Nicholson,
Aaron Navarro
Aaron Navarro
Digital Reporter
Aaron Navarro is a CBS News digital reporter. He covered the 2024 elections and was previously an associate producer for the CBS News political unit in the 2021 and 2022 election cycles.
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Aaron Navarro,
Nicole Sganga
Nicole Sganga
Homeland Security and Justice Correspondent
Nicole Sganga is CBS News' homeland security and justice correspondent. She is based in Washington, D.C., and reports for all shows and platforms.
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Nicole Sganga

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What sounded like possible gunfire was heard near the North Lawn of the White House Saturday evening, multiple CBS News reporters said.

Approximately 20 shots were heard just after 6 p.m. Eastern Time. They appeared to be coming from the side of the White House complex containing the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, the reporters said. 

U.S. Secret Service then ushered media members inside the White House. 

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to CBS News that the agency was aware of "reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW" and is "working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground."

President Trump was at the White House as of 4 p.m., White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said earlier. 

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

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