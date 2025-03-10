Minnesota House to vote on bill delaying paid family and medical leave program

The Minnesota House is voting on a bill Monday that would delay the state's paid medical and family care leave program by one year.

The GOP-backed bill would push back the implementation of the program from Jan. 1, 2026, to Jan. 1, 2027.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill that created the plan for paid leave in May 2023. It will allow workers up to 12 weeks a year off with partial pay to care for a newborn or a sick family member and up to 12 weeks to recover from their own serious illness. Benefits will be capped at 20 weeks a year for employees who take advantage of both.

The program is funded by a 0.88% payroll tax increase that's split between employers and employees, according to state officials.

Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, one of the bill's 34 authors, says lawmakers haven't had enough time to see how the plan impacts Minnesotans.

The Minnesota DFL Party claims the delay is part of an attempt to fully repeal the program.

"Republicans are trying to delay Minnesota's paid leave program until after the next election so that they can repeal it entirely," Heidi Kraus Kaplan, executive director of the Minnesota DFL Party, said in a written statement before the vote Monday.

Private companies that already offer paid leave must meet the standards for benefits outlined in the plan. They can avoid the payroll tax increase by paying a fee to opt out of the state-run program.

