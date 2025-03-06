Minnesota budget surplus falls by $160M in latest forecast, looming deficit grows to $6B

Minnesota's surplus for the next two-year budget has plummeted by $160 million, according to the latest forecast, which cites federal policy changes and inflation as reasons for the decline.

In December, officials forecast a $616 million surplus for fiscal years 2026 and 2027. On Thursday, the projected balance is now $456 million, according to Minnesota Management and Budget, a shrinkage of nearly 26%.

"Minnesota's budget outlook has been adjusted downward amid significant near-term economic and fiscal uncertainty," the office said.

If the state continues to outspend its revenue growth, there will be a deficit of nearly $6 billion in future years, officials said — $852 million worse than the previous forecast. In November, officials warned lawmakers should consider that possibility when crafting the next two-year budget.

"Shifting policies at the federal level introduce significant uncertainty to the projections," Minnesota Management and Budget said.

Officials were expected to release the full budget forecast and more information at noon on Thursday. State leaders are expected to speak shortly after that.

After the December forecast, state Republicans were quick to blame Democrats for overspending when they controlled the House, Senate and governor's office. DFL leaders in response said the state had a robust rainy day fund and vowed to balance the budget through bipartisan work.

Lawmakers react

Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth said Republicans warned this would happen.

"We cannot and will not raise taxes to fill this gap, especially after Democrats raised taxes on Minnesota families by more than $10 billion over the last two years. My expectation is that Democrats will come to the table with savings and cuts — not tax increases — to fix the mess they created," Demuth said. "House Republicans are ready to work toward a responsible balanced budget that funds our priorities and protects vulnerable Minnesotans while addressing the fiscal disaster Democrats have created."

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson echoed his fellow Republican's sentiments, saying "Minnesota Democrats broke Minnesota's budget."

"Minnesota Democrats will be quick to blame Washington, D.C., but there is no one to blame but themselves," Johnson said. "They squandered the surplus, they raised taxes, and they wasted half a billion dollars on fraud."

DFL Rep. Kari Rehrauer did indeed place the blame on President Trump, saying his "regressive economic policies have undermined consumer confidence and forced even more families to live paycheck to paycheck with less breathing room every month."

"I hope today's forecast makes House Republicans realize it's time to stop wasting time playing political theatre on the House Floor with bills that won't pass and start working with Democrats to craft a budget that benefits all of Minnesota," Rehrauer said.

Esme Murphy will have more on the forecast on WCCO News. This story will be updated.