Parents of drowned boys plea for passage of lake weed removal safety act

Minnesota lawmakers heard an emotional plea from grieving parents Tuesday morning: implement stricter safety protocols for lake weed removal companies.

In a hearing for the Brady Aune and Joseph Anderson Safety Act, parents of both Aune and Anderson testified for a law that would require such companies to give proper scuba training and equipment.

The two young men drowned at their summer jobs within two years of each other. While both boys worked at different companies, both also had little to no training and died their first week on the job.

"We need to do this one last thing for these boys and help protect future boys to not become the next Brady," Brady's mother Dina Aune said.

If the bill is passed, it would require new scuba safety training requirements for companies that pull weeds from lakes, including things like making sure employees get scuba certified, are provided with proper safety equipment and receive CPR certification.

"Nothing that I say or do today is going to bring him back, but I do feel a strong responsibility to save the next kids," Laurie Anderson, Joe's mom, said.

Parents say there's a sense of urgency to pass the law soon, as the lake weed pulling season is quickly approaching. So far, the Brady Aune and Joseph Anderson Safety Act has received support from both sides of the aisle.