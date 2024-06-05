Applications open for Minnesota e-bike rebate worth up to $1,500

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans who are interested in buying a new e-bike can now take advantage of a rebate program, which is designed to reduce the costs of purchasing an electric-assisted bicycle.

The rebate is worth 50-75% of the cost of an e-bike and qualifying accessories, up to a maximum of $1,500.

How to apply

Minnesotans can apply for the rebate certificate through the online portal starting at 11 a.m.

The rebates are issued on a first-come, first-served basis. The state says that total rebates are limited to $2 million a year in 2024 and 2025.

If someone is approved, they receive the rebate certificate by email, and then have two months to go to one of the approved retailers and buy their new bike. The store will then apply the discount on the rebate certificate at the time of purchase.

How much is the rebate?

The rebate is determined by an applicant's 2023 income. It's worth between 50-75% of the cost of the bike, up to $1,500.

To estimate your rebate based on your income, click here.

Who is eligible for the e-bike rebate?

In order to be eligible for the rebate, a person must be at least 15 years old. They have to have lived in Minnesota for the current year and previous year and must not have been claimed as a dependent in 2023.

For more information, including a list of approved retailers, click here.

Note: The above video first aired on April 5, 2024