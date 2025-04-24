Tracking every Vikings draft pick under Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and where they are now

What will the Vikings do in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft?

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has had a less-than-stellar record of drafting for the future of the organization, according to fans and critics.

As of April 22, the team holds four picks for the 2025 NFL draft, which begins on Thursday. Ahead of the first round, here's a look back at every draft pick Adofo-Mensah has made with the Vikings.

2022 NFL draft

Lewis Cine, safety, first round, pick 32

At the time of the 2022 draft, Cine was a highly touted defender garnering comparisons to current Vikings safety Harrison Smith. During Week 4 of the 2022 season against the New Orleans Saints, he suffered a lower-leg fracture during a special-teams play, which ended his rookie season and required two surgeries. After recovering, he wasn't able to reach starting player status. Cine was released by Minnesota in August 2024. He's currently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Andrew Booth, cornerback, second round, pick 42

Booth had 19 solo tackles and started two games for the Vikings in his two-year tenure with the organization, according to Pro Football Reference. In August 2024, Booth was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for cornerback Nahshon Wright, who was released by Minnesota on April 7.

Ed Ingram, guard, second round, pick 59

Ingram started 41 games at guard for the Vikings over three seasons, the team says. He started nine games during the 2024 season before being replaced by fellow guard Dalton Risner. In March, Ingram was traded to the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick of the 2026 draft.

Brian Asamoah, linebacker, third round, pick 66

The Oklahoma linebacker is entering his fourth season with Minnesota. Asamoah has provided depth at the position for the Vikings, accumulating 15 solo tackles in 46 games.

Akayleb Evans, cornerback, fourth round, pick 118

Evans had a prominent role in the secondary early on in his career with Minnesota, starting two games during the 2022 season and 15 games in 2023. In 2024, he started one game and was waived by the team in November. Evans was signed shortly after by the Carolina Panthers.

Esezi Otomewo, defensive lineman, fifth round, pick 165

Otomewo is a former Minnesota Gopher who appeared in five games for the Vikings during the 2022 season. He was waived by the team in August 2023, and currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ty Chandler, running back, fifth round, pick 169

Chandler is entering his fourth season with the Vikings. He's garnered 663 rushing yards and three touchdowns over 37 games. Last season, he solidified himself as the team's primary kick returner.

Vederian Lowe, tackle, sixth round, pick 184

Lowe appeared in four regular-season games for the Vikings in 2022. In 2023, he was traded to the New England Patriots for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.

Jalen Nailor, wide receiver, sixth round, pick 191

The Vikings' No. 3 wideout has amassed 40 catches for 622 yards and seven touchdowns over a 38-game span. The majority of receptions and receiving yards came during the 2024 season, with 28 and 414, respectively. He started seven games during the 2024 season.

Nick Muse, tight end, seventh round, pick 227

Muse appeared in 15 games over three seasons for Minnesota before he was waived by the organization in November 2024. He was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad eight days before the team beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

2023 NFL draft

Jordan Addison, wide receiver, first round, pick 23

Addison is regarded as one of Adofo-Mensah's best picks of his tenure with the Vikings so far. In two years with the team, the 23-year-old pass catcher has 133 receptions, 1,786 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. In 2023, Addison tied Sammy White for the second-most receiving touchdowns by a rookie in a single season with 10, according to the team.

Mekhi Blackmon, cornerback, third round, pick 102

Blackmon appeared in 15 games for Minnesota during the 2023 season, including three starts. He had 34 tackles and one interception during that time. Blackmon was sidelined for all of last season after tearing his ACL during the team's first practice in July 2024. The Vikings say he's eager to get back onto the field later this year.

Jay Ward, safety, fourth round, pick 134

The LSU product appeared in all 17 games for Minnesota in 2023, contributing on both defense and special teams, according to the organization. He's listed on ESPN as the Vikings' second-string strong safety, backing up Harrison Smith.

Jaquelin Roy, nose tackle, fifth round, pick 141

Roy appeared in 12 games for the Vikings in 2023, making seven tackles. He was released by the Vikings in August 2024 and signed to the New England Patriots' practice squad two weeks later. Roy appeared in six games for New England before suffering a foot injury that took him out for the remainder of the season.

Jaren Hall, quarterback, fifth round, pick 164

Hall started twice for the Vikings following Kirk Cousins' season-ending achilles injury in 2023. He suffered a concussion in his start against the Atlanta Falcons and was benched after two quarters against the Green Bay Packers. Hall was waived by Minnesota in August 2024 and signed to the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad shortly after.

DeWayne McBride, running back, seventh round, pick 222

McBride spent his full rookie season on the Vikings' practice squad and was cut by the team in 2024. He now plays for the Memphis Showboats in the United Football League.

2024 NFL draft

J.J. McCarthy, quarterback, first round, pick 10

Former Michigan Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus suffered in a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. All signs point to McCarthy leading Minnesota's offense this upcoming season, with last season's starter, Sam Darnold, signing with the Seahawks.

Dallas Turner, outside linebacker, first round, pick 17

The pass rusher from Alabama played 300 snaps on defense and recorded three sacks last season, though he did not make a start. He provided depth behind starting linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Blake Cashman, who each played all 17 games. Turner also played 226 snaps on special teams.

Khyree Jackson, cornerback, fourth round, pick 108

Jackson died on July 6, 2024 in a car crash in Maryland. He played one season each for Alabama and Oregon before Minnesota drafted him.

Walter Rouse, tackle, sixth round, pick 177

Rouse acted as a backup tackle last season. He only saw playing time in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals, the team says.

Will Reichard, kicker, sixth round, pick 203

Reichard quickly made a name for himself last year, staying perfect through the first eight games of the season. In total, he made 24 out of 30 field goal attempts, including a 58-yard kick in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. Reichard was perfect on extra point attempts.

Michael Jurgens, offensive lineman, seventh round, pick 230

Much like Rouse, Jurgens had a backup role last season, only seeing the field in three games. Jurgens is listed on ESPN as the second-string left guard behind Blake Brandel.

Levi Drake Rodriguez, defensive lineman, seventh round, pick 232

Rodriguez was considered a preseason darling in 2024, playing well enough to make the initial 53-man roster. He played in two games last season and recorded one tackle.

