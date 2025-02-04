How many picks do the Minnesota Vikings have in the 2025 NFL draft?

MINNEAPOLIS — After a fizzling end to the Minnesota Vikings' season, they've got plenty of work to do this offseason.

With a long list of free agents, including almost the entire starting secondary, the Vikings will need to restock the stores heading into next season.

In order to do so, they'll need more draft success than they've had in recent years. Unfortunately, their draft pick cupboards are pretty bare this year.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minnesota Vikings' 2025 draft picks.

What picks do the Vikings have in the 2025 NFL draft?

The Vikings currently hold just three picks in April's draft — a first-rounder and two fifth-rounders.

The first-round pick will be 24th overall. We won't know where the other picks fall until compensatory picks are announced.

Will the Vikings get any compensatory picks?

The NFL awards compensatory picks based on a franchise's qualifying free agent additions and losses from the previous offseason. According to NFL.com, the Vikings are expected to receive a third-round compensatory pick after losing six qualifying free agents and only signing five.

The NFL has not yet announced compensatory picks, nor given a date for their announcement. In recent years, the announcement has typically happened by mid-March.

What happened to the Vikings' other picks? Can they get more?

Last year, the Vikings moved up twice in the first round, sending multiple mid-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025 to the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars to move up to 10th and 17th to draft quarterback J.J. McCarthy and edge Dallas Turner, respectively.

The Vikings sent their sixth- and seventh-round 2025 picks to the Cleveland Browns as part of a trade involving pass rusher Za'Darius Smith.

The Vikings could add more picks via trade either before the draft or during it. This would likely involve trading down from the 24th pick.

When is the 2025 NFL draft?

The first round of the draft will be on Thursday, April 24, with rounds two and three the next day and the final four rounds on Saturday, April 26.

The draft will be hosted in Green Bay, Wisconsin this year.