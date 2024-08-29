Vikings waive Jaren Hall, adding NFL veteran Brett Rypien as No. 3 QB

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have waived quarterback Jaren Hall while bringing in NFL veteran Brett Rypien as their No. 3 QB this upcoming season.

The team announced the QB changes on Thursday morning, with Rypien joining starting QB Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens and injured rookie J.J. McCarthy, who won't play this year after tearing his meniscus in the preseason.

Rypien, a Boise State star who has started in four of the 10 NFL games he's played, will be donning purple and gold in his sixth pro season after stints with the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets, according to the Vikings. He was briefly on the Chicago Bears' preseason roster before his Minnesota move.

Brett Rypien Steven Senne / AP

Just five days ago, Hall led the Vikings to victory in their final preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, completing 15 of 21 passes and throwing for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

"I thought he did a great job," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. "He was efficient. He was playing fast. He's put a lot of work in. Something he should be proud of, for sure."

Hall was selected last year by the Vikings as their fifth-round pick and started twice for the team last season, although his second start was marred by a concussion against Green Bay.

Jaren Hall David Berding / Getty Images

The Vikings finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, shocking some fans with the move to cut safety Lewis Cine, the first player to be drafted by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in his 2022 debut as general manager.

Running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu was also cut earlier this week, leaving the team with just Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler in the team's RB pool.