Minnesota Vikings make cuts ahead of 53-man roster deadline

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings need to trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon, and the cuts have already begun.

The Vikings made their first round of cuts Monday, with few surprises. Running backs DeWayne McBride and Mo Ibrahim were axed, along with depth quarterback Matt Corral and several undrafted free agents.

The deadline to get the roster down to 53 is 3 p.m.

Perhaps the most notable name that could be on the chopping block is safety Lewis Cine, who was Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first draft pick as the Vikings' general manager. Cine was injured in his rookie season and since then has failed to impress in a deep safety room.

Fans will also be watching to see if preseason darlings such as defensive tackle Levi Drake Rodriguez and cornerback Dwight McGlothern make the cut.

Even after the deadline, the Vikings' roster will likely change as they scour the waivers for players cut by other teams.

The Vikings start the season on the road against the New York Giants on Sept. 8, led by quarterback Sam Darnold. Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy's debut will have to wait until 2025 after he suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason.

Before cutdown day, the Vikings made several notable moves this offseason. Aside from drafting McCarthy, they also traded up to get pass rusher Dallas Turner in the first round. They then signed wide receiver Justin Jefferson and left tackle Christian Darrisaw to massive contract extensions. The defense also got an overhaul with several free agent signings, the most recent of which was former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.