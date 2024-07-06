Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies in Maryland car crash

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson died early Saturday morning in a car accident in Maryland.

The Upper Marlboro, Maryland native played for the University of Alabama and the University of Oregon. He was drafted by the Vikings in April in round 4 as the 108th overall pick.

He was 24 years old.

"Our thoughts are with Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident," the Vikings wrote on X.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he was "crushed" by the news of Jackson's death.

"In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him," O'Connell added.

The crash happened on Route 4 in Upper Marlboro shortly after 3 a.m. and involved three cars, according to Maryland state police. Investigators believe the driver of a silver Infiniti tried to change lanes at a high rate of speed and struck the car that Jackson was in, as well as a Chevrolet Impala.

The two other occupants of Jackson's car — 24-year-old Anthony Lytton and 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel — died in the crash. The occupants of the other cars were not hurt.

Officials believe that alcohol could have been a contributing factor in the crash.

"I am heartbroken by the loss of Khyree," said General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. "As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. His story was one of resilience."

In a statement, the Minnesota Vikings say they have offered support to Jackson's family, and are offering counseling and emotional support to the players who seek it.

Note: The above video first aired on June 24, 2024.