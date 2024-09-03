Minnesota Vikings reveal plans for kick returner position

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah last week naming Myles Gaskin as the Minnesota Vikings' kick returner, special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said Tuesday that isn't the team's plan heading into the season.

Daniels said No. 2 running back Ty Chandler will be the primary returner, with wide receiver Brandon Powell also getting some opportunities.

The team recently cut Kene Nwangwu, who served as the team's primary returner for the past three seasons and scored three return touchdowns. Adofo-Mensah said the move was more about Gaskin's all-around utility than any failing on Nwangwu's part, though the team clearly didn't think his ability as a returner was enough to overcome his deficiencies as a running back.

The Vikings also cut Gaskin, but brought him back on the practice squad and could elevate him on game days.

Chandler returned four kicks last season, his longest going for 33 yards. Powell previously returned both punts and kickoffs for the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.

Chandler is set to be the Vikings' secondary back behind free agent acquisition Aaron Jones. They are the only two running backs on the 53-man roster as of Tuesday.

Powell is one of the eldest members of a young and surprisingly deep wide receiver room, at least if preseason performances are anything to go by.

The NFL changed its kickoff rules this offseason to increase player safety and encourage more returns. Daniels said he's excited for the new format, which he thinks will benefit returners.

"You're probably never gonna see the same exact thing that you saw the week before," Daniels said.

Fans will get their first chance to see the Vikings' plans for the new kickoff when the regular season kicks off Sunday against the New York Giants.