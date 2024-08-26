Minnesota Vikings announce 1st wave of cuts including running backs Ibrahim, McBride

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are closer to finalizing their 53-man roster.

On Monday, the team announced their first wave of cuts.

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim and offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga are among the first cuts. Running back DeWayne McBride, who Minnesota drafted in the seventh-round of last year's draft, was also cut.

Among those speculated to be cut is 2022 first-round draft pick Lewis Cine. On Monday, the safety was listed third on the depth chart behind Cam Bynum and Theo Jackson.

According to the team's depth chart, there are still 77 players on the roster, which means they need to cut 24 more players before Tuesday's 3 p.m. deadline.

Some players cut may be signed to the team's practice squad, but no announcements on that have been made.

The Vikings regular season kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the New York Giants. The team's home opener is that next week, Sept. 15, against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. You can watch that game on WCCO.

Here is the full list of Monday's cuts:

QB Matt Corral — 2024 Free Agent

RB DeWayne McBride — 2023 seventh-round pick

TE Sammis Reyes — 2024 Free Agent

RB Mo Ibrahim — 2024 Free Agent

CB Jaylin Williams — 2024 Free Agent

TE Neal Johnson — Claimed off waivers

WR Justin Hall — 2024 Free Agent

OLB Owen Porter — 2024 Undrafted Free Agent

OL Chuck Filiaga — 2024 Free Agent

OL Doug Nester — 2024 Undrafted Free Agent

OL Matt Cindric — 2024 Undrafted Free Agent

OL Spencer Rolland — 2024 Undrafted Free Agent

DL Tyler Manoa — 2024 Undrafted Free Agent

The team also terminated the contract of veteran cornerback A.J. Green III, who signed with the team earlier this year.