Kirk Cousins undergoes successful Achilles surgery, Minnesota Vikings announce

MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins' surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon was successful Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Vikings announced.

Cousins underwent the surgery at Twin Cities Orthopedics. The team placed him on injured reserve Tuesday and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Surgery was a success! Grateful for your prayers, Dr. Coetzee’s abilities, and our medical team. Would appreciate continued prayers! One day at a time… pic.twitter.com/prVoPwLsfB — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 1, 2023

The 35-year-old quarterback was playing some of the best football of his career before tearing his Achilles tendon in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Now, with his contract set to expire after this season, his future with the Vikings is in doubt.

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 29: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) lies on the ground injured during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings on October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay, WI. Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the short-term, the Vikings plan to hand the reins to fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall. Hall relieved Cousins late in Sunday's game and did enough to preserve the win. He fumbled on his third play from scrimmage, but also converted a key third down by staying calm in the pocket and finding T.J. Hockenson.

The Vikings also traded for Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs on Tuesday. Dobbs, who started the Cardinals' first eight games with Kyler Murray injured, provides an insurance option should Hall struggle or get injured. Nick Mullens, who backed up Cousins last year, is on injured reserve for at least one more game.

Despite Cousins' injury, the Vikings aren't ready to give up on the season. They weren't big sellers at the trade deadline, only sending away former starting guard Ezra Cleveland. Cleveland had been injured and his replacement, midseason signing Dalton Risner, proved more than capable in his absence. At 4-4 after a three-game winning streak, the Vikings are firmly in the hunt for the playoffs and possible even the NFC North, which is currently led by the 6-2 Detroit Lions.

Note: The video above aired before Cousins' surgery.