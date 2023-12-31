Gameday Updates: Packers lead Vikings 23-3 at the half

Gameday Updates: Packers lead Vikings 23-3 at the halfget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS — Two injury-riddled NFC North teams will go head-to-head Sunday night.
The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) host the Green Bay Packers (7-8) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, with both teams looking to continue their hunt for the playoffs.
After posting six interceptions over two games, Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens is out and the rookie Jaren Hall is in. Hall had a brief start following Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury, suffering a concussion after only two drives.
While he's technically a rookie, Hall is 25 years old and displayed poise in his brief start. The Vikings hope to limit the amount of turnovers that have been factors in every loss this season.
Meanwhile, both teams are dealing with a long list of injuries.
The Vikings ruled out cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. due to a knee injury. Rookie CB Mekhi Blackmon is listed as questionable (shoulder) along with rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle). Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quad) were both placed on injured reserve after the loss to the Detroit Lions.
The Packers will play without cornerback Jaire Alexander, who's serving a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Doubtful players include linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and WR Christian Watson. Questionable players include safety Darnell Savage, nose tackle T.J. Slaton and WR Dontayvion Wicks.
Follow live updates from the game below.
Mullens returns to QB position
After Jalen Hall's lackluster first half in the driver's seat, the Vikings have decided to bring Nick Mullens back as QB to start the third quarter.
Packers get TD with seconds left in 1st half
Jayden Reed catches a pass from Jordan Love and runs in a 25-yard TD with just seconds left in the first half.
Anders Carlson's FG attempt fails — his fifth failed kick of the season.
Packers 23, Vikings 3.
Packers QB Love makes TD run in Q2
For the fourth time this season, Packers QB Jordan Love ran in a touchdown. In this case, he barely squeaked out a 2-yard TD with just four minutes left in the second quarter.
Anders Carlson then kicked for an extra point. Packers 17, Vikings 3.
Joseph kicks FG to put Vikes on scoreboard
The Vikings finally have some points up on the board after kicker Greg Joseph makes a 54-yard FG. Packers 10, Vikings 3.
ICYMI: Cousins blows the Gjallarhorn!
Packers take 10-point lead with Reed TD
Packers QB Jordan Love passes to WR Jayden Reed, who runs in a 33-yard TD. Anders Carlson then kicks for an extra point, giving the Packers a 10-point lead with about five minutes left in the first quarter.
Hall throws interception in Q1
Vikings QB Jalen Hall throws a pass that was intercepted by Packer Corey Ballentine, who was quickly tackled by Vikings TE Johnny Mundt.
Packers take lead midway through 1st quarter
Packers kicker Anders Carlson made a 34-yard FG to finally put some points up on the board halfway through the first quarter. Packers 3, Vikings 0.