Gameday Updates: Packers lead Vikings 23-3 at the half

Home for the Holidays

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

Cambodian refugee remembered for his love of the Vikings and Justin Jefferson

Cambodian refugee remembered for his love of the Vikings and Justin Jefferson

Snow exits on New Year's Eve and mild temps linger into 2024

Snow exits on New Year's Eve and mild temps linger into 2024

NEXT Drive: Some icy spots Sunday morning, hundreds of crashes reported during Saturday's snow

NEXT Drive: Some icy spots Sunday morning, hundreds of crashes reported during Saturday's snow

Edwards scores 31, Timberwolves hold on to beat the Lakers 108-106 on LeBron's 39th birthday

Edwards scores 31, Timberwolves hold on to beat the Lakers 108-106 on LeBron's 39th birthday

More from CBS News

How being Vikings fans connected this family to their late father

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On