Vikings' rookie safety Lewis Cine carted off with leg injury

/ AP

LONDON — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine was carted off the field with a leg injury late in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Cine, the 32nd pick overall in last spring's NFL draft out of Georgia, was blocking on a punt return when he sustained the injury.

Cine clutched his left leg as he went down. Players from both teams took a knee as medical professionals stabilized Cine's lower left leg and put him on a cart to leave the field.

Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints
Lewis Cine is stretchered from the field. Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

The Vikings immediately ruled him out.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 10:01 AM

