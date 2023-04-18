Spring flooding in Minnesota: 2023 updates

Spring flooding in Minnesota: 2023 updatesget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Water levels continue to rise in many spots throughout the area, putting our river cities on alert. Over the ensuing days and weeks, WCCO will continue to monitor the rising waters in several Minnesota and Western Wisconsin communities.
Check water levels in your area in the map below.
Here is also a map showing the 10-day forecast for flood stages along Minnesota's rivers:
Check below for the latest flood updates as the Mississippi River, the St. Croix River, and other rivers in the state reach their crest levels.
Elk River residents preparing for the worst as floodwaters rise
Elk River residents are keeping a watchful eye on the rising rivers. They are preparing for the worst as levels start to rival those of the historic flood of 1965.
Officials say the low areas where the Elk River meets the Mississippi River, close to Bailey Point Nature Reserve, are in immediate danger.
[Click here to read more.]
Aircraft operations to temporarily stop at St. Paul Downtown Airport during flood preps
The Metropolitan Airports Commission announced there will be no aircraft operations at St. Paul Downtown Airport on Tuesday due to flood preparations.
According to MAC, crews will be installing flood control measures, which includes extending a temporary flood wall, as the Mississippi River is expected to reach major flood stage by Wednesday.
[Click here to read more.]
St. Croix's river cities on high alert as flood waters continue rising
Water levels continue to rise putting river cities along the St. Croix on alert. Bayport city leaders said the last time the city saw significant flooding was in 2019 when the St. Croix crested at 88.5 feet.
Currently, the water levels in Bayport match that of the St. Croix at Stillwater.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, the National Weather service reported the St. Croix reached moderate flood stage at 88 feet, and Bayport city leaders said they're expecting it will rise another foot and a half to major flood stage in the next couple of days.
[Click here to read more.]
Flooding causes road closures across Minnesota
Across Minnesota, riverside communities are dealing with road closures due to flooding.
The Crow River in Delano is at its highest it's been in nine years, and it's not done rising yet. It's risen about 5 feet in less than a week, and is expected to rise another 3 feet before it crests in major flood stage sometime Tuesday night.
Delano has closed the Bridge Avenue Bridge, and detours are in place with barriers on both ends. Lots of logs and other debris have been getting stuck under it, so the city has been trying to keep up with removing them from the water so the river can continue flowing.
Mayor Holly Schrupp says city crews will likely be out Monday installing a flood wall along the river to protect downtown. It's a process that will take about four hours.
[Click here to read more.]
Riverside cities prepare for Mississippi River to flood in coming days
Crews in Champlin have been hard at work assembling in preparation for potential flooding.
"If the residents deem it's necessary to protect structures, we have them available here at city hall," Bret Keitkamp, Champlin City Administrator said.
The flood stage on the Mississippi River is 12 feet. Friday night, it's at 10.5 feet and rising.
"We've got a couple city parks on the river itself and we have closed two of those today as the levels have started to come up," Keitkamp said.
For some, the flooding has already become an inconvenience, especially near waterfront trails in the parks, but for others, it's become an opportunity.
[Click here to read more.]