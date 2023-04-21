Mississippi River reaches major flood stage in Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Part of the Mississippi River reached major flood stage Thursday for the first time this spring.

It happened in Hastings where several people stopped by the Riverwalk to see it.

"It's been this high many times, but it's always exciting to see it when it does," said Dick Spicer, a longtime resident.

Major flood stage is the level where experts say the water begins to impact people's day-to-day lives.

Some Hastings homes have water in their sheds and garages. Drivers are dealing with road closures around town.

"I got to go like 10 minutes out of the way because this is closed," said Nate Myers. "I live just up the road. Getting up earlier and getting home later."

Craig Schmidt, a National Weather Service hydrologist, says this week's rain boosted their water level prediction by half a foot.

"We've still got four, five days of rising until we get to the crest," Schmidt said. "Then we're going to stay at that level probably for a good week before it finally starts to go down."

This is the third time since 2014 the Mississippi has reached major flood stage.