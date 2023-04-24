Residents of Marina Point being moved as river waters continue to rise

LAKE CITY, Minn. -- To get ahead of potential flooding, some Lake City homes are physically being moved to higher ground.

About 75 mobile homes are on Marina Point, which is located where the Mississippi River and Lake Pepin meet. Over the past couple days the rising river has become a real concern.

"Fabulous area. The lake's beautiful," said Judd Turner. "It's heaven in the summer."

But to enjoy Marina Point in the summer, you have to get through the spring.

If flooding causes the river to rise just 6 more inches, Turner might have to pull up stakes and leave the point. Right now the river is at about 19 feet in Lake City.

"Now the concern is getting up, when you pull the trailers. Does it happen you know at 19, 19 1/2, 20 feet?" Turner said.

Workers have been prepping the homes to get them ready in case they have to relocate quickly. They've already shut off the power and water, and several homes on the south side of the point have already been moved.

"There's some people that have been through three of these floods," said Turner.

The homes are mostly used during the summer months, and the last time they saw flooding like this was 2001.

"We are the fourth trailer over, number 35," said Mark Swanson.

Swanson has spent the past 16 summers at Marina Point. So far, his home is safe. But he's worried about other homeowners.

"I'm concerned about my neighbors and my friends. Living down here you develop a lot of friendships," said Swanson.

It could cost these homeowners $5,000 or more to have their homes moved, with no definitive timeline on when they would be able to return.