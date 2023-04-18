Ramsey Co. declares local emergency due to Mississippi River flooding

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Officials with Ramsey County announced Tuesday a local emergency in connection with the latest flooding from the Mississippi River.

This comes as authorities predict the river to reach major flood stage in St. Paul sometime later this week, and reach as high as 18.5 feet over the weekend. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, officials reported the river was at 14.5 feet.

"This declaration of emergency does not necessarily mean that lives are in a direct, imminent risk, or that major damage has or will occur, rather, it means that the county is fully involved in the preparedness and response," Safety and Justice Deputy County Manager Scott Williams said.

Because of the local emergency declaration, the county can seek aid and resources from the State of Minnesota and the federal Department of Homeland Security.

Ramsey County officials also drew attention to their emergency operations plan, which has been in place since late March.

"With our rapidly changing climate, once unusual events like major flooding, are becoming more frequent and we need to be prepared to respond in alignment with our local and star," Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo said, "It is our responsibility as a county to be prepared to support community and our partners and this declaration is exactly how we do that."

Late last week, the City of St. Paul announced a series of closures due to flooding. They include:

Chestnut Plaza

City House

Crosby Farm Regional Park

Desnoyer Trail

Fish Hatchery Trail

Harriet Island Pavilion and public dock

Hidden Falls Regional Park

Kelly's Landing

Lamberts Landing

Lilydale Regional Park

Raspberry Island

Robert Piram Trail

Upper Landing

Victoria Park

Watergate Marina

Updates on closures can be found by clicking here.