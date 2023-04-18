Aircraft operations to temporarily stop at St. Paul Downtown Airport during flood preps

Rising waters cause flood of problems across the state

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Metropolitan Airports Commission announced there will be no aircraft operations at St. Paul Downtown Airport on Tuesday due to flood preparations.

According to MAC, crews will be installing flood control measures, which includes extending a temporary flood wall, as the Mississippi River is expected to reach major flood stage by Wednesday.

"We've been preparing for many weeks to activate these full measures that mitigate flooding risks to the airfield and airport facilities at STP," said Joe Harris, director of reliever airports for the MAC. "These preparations are helping maintain safe operations and minimize impacts for our customers."

The airport's primary runaway closes at 10 a.m. and is expected to reopen at 8 p.m., weather permitting.

The terminal building and airport services will stay open.

MAC says St. Paul Downtown Airport serves as a base for more than 90 aircraft and last year handled over 41,500 takeoffs and landings.