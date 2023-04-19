Several Minnesota rivers set to crest in coming days

MINNEAPOLIS -- Flooding rivers have already closed roads, overwhelmed land, and have forced people around Minnesota to adapt. But many rivers are still waiting to crest.

The churning water coming from the St. Anthony Lock and Dam in Minneapolis is nothing short of captivating.

"The power of water and nature is very impressive," said Minneapolis resident Jason Meister.

It's capturing the attention of people who have never seen the Mississippi River roaring like this.

"This is probably the highest I've seen the river," Meister said.

Don Somers and his wife drove to the falls Wednesday afternoon after spending the morning in Delano.

"Today we are taking tours to see some of the flooding," Somer said. "I've never seen anything like this. We check this out a couple times every year, we've been out here for 30 years. This is amazing."

It's a sight to see, but of course, water like this has additional plans. Overwhelmed with water, it's clear these swollen rivers are starting to flood. But many of the floodwaters have yet to crest, and when they do, what's next?

CBS

For some, there will be an extended period of major flood stage. For example, the St. Croix River in Stillwater is projected to crest at 2.5 feet above flood stage in the coming day, and may stay there for over a week.

The Crow River in Rockford is topping off at 4.5 feet above flood stage. The Minnesota River in New Ulm is preparing to crest 4.5 feet above flood stage.

"This is beyond belief," Somers said.

And while flood levels are expected to stay in dangerous territory, incoming rain isn't going to help. With changing rain forecasts, river stage forecasts will also adjust. River projections only take the next 24 hours of rain into consideration.