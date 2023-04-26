Mississippi crests in Red Wing at highest levels since 2001

RED WING, Minn. -- The worst of the flood season may be over, with water receding across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin and St. Croix Falls. Residents of Minnesota and Wisconsin say there's beauty to be seen, as long as you stay safe.

However, some places are still at the peak of the worst, including Red Wing, where the Mississippi River is the highest it's been since 2001, cresting at just over 16.5 feet.

That's just above major flood stage and enough to force parks and roads to close down, but many people there are relieved that it wasn't any worse. And as they're watching the water going down, they're counting their blessings, saying now it's time to focus on the cleanup over the next couple of weeks.

And the reason folks in town are really grateful it wasn't worse is because if it would have gotten to 18 feet on the river, that's when the city has to start worrying about the wastewater treatment plant along the Mississippi.

But as it stands in some isolated homes and some businesses, they're seeing water but not much else.

Red Wing public services says they're tracking some storms over the next couple of days, but don't anticipate that those storms will change much when it comes to the water levels.

"Very fortunate that it wasn't worse," Red Wing deputy director of public services Lynn Nardinger said. "The weather conditions this year, with no frost in the ground ... our water levels were low in a lot of our reservoirs and stuff. So I feel a lot of that flooding was absorbed by some of those. So I feel that it could have been a lot worse."

And the levels of the water in Red Wing will drop up to a couple of feet in the next couple of weeks.