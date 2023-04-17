Delano announces bridge and road closures as Crow River floods

DELANO, Minn. – Several Minnesota rivers are expected to crest this week in major flood stage, including the South Fork Crow River at Delano.

On Sunday, the city announced road closures as they expect the water to continue to rise.

"It's a great little town, I love it," said resident Angela Winterhalter.

On a snowy Sunday, Dave's Town Club kept customers dry. But the local watering hole has taken on water in the past, as seen in a photo on the wall from the flood of 1965.

"I hope it doesn't crest too high because it could be in trouble!" Winterhalter said.

Across the street, the Crow River is at its highest in nine years, and is still rising, fast. On Monday, the city says crews will likely install a floodwall to protect downtown businesses.

Starting Sunday, the Bridge Avenue river bridge is closed to drivers and pedestrians as the rushing river below creeps up toward the bottom of the bridge. The city has been pulling trees and other debris out of the river to prevent it from blocking the flow and causing more flooding.

Mayor Holly Schrupp said they are better prepared this year than in years' past.

On Monday the city of Delano will start installing flood walls to protect downtown. The Bridge Ave river bridge is now closed. More at 10pm @WCCO pic.twitter.com/x7Xtl2Xzcy — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) April 16, 2023

"We have some of the storm sewer gates that run into the river, those are closed. Pumps are set up throughout town and they're operational and running," Schrupp said.

Crews have also closed portions of 90th Street, near County Road 17, due to rising levels.

"It's part of life on the Crow River here and things. I suppose if we were to have weather like today and continue on two, three more days, we could have surprises," said Delano City Councilmember Jason Franzen.

Like others, Councilmember Franzen came to the riverfront to look at the levels.

"With the climate changing…and the highs and lows are getting more extreme, so it is something we need to pay attention to of course," he said.

Mayor Schrupp urges people visiting the city to be aware of their surroundings.

"The river is moving very quickly and it wouldn't take much to be swept away in a current if you get too close and slipped," she said.

Current forecasts predict the Crow River at Delano will crest Tuesday at major flood stage.