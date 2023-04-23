Sen. Klobuchar, St. Paul Mayor Carter give Mississippi River flooding update

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Flood concerns are top of mind for many across Minnesota and Wisconsin. That includes city and state leaders.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined emergency management leaders Sunday afternoon to provide an update on conditions.

The Mississippi River is expected to rise another foot or so by midweek. They say the levees are holding up and pumps are working well.

Both Ramsey County and the city of St. Paul have declared local flood emergencies, freeing up additional resources and funding which they say have helped in their planning, but also will help in the clean up.

"It looks like we're gonna make it through this flood, but we still all gotta follow the rules and just hope we don't have some gigantic rain storm in the next two weeks," Klobuchar said.

Keep in mind that there are a few big road closures in St. Paul, including Shepard Road along the river. They ask that people adhere to the closures, and not get too close to the river.