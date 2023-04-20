DNR: Fort Snelling State Park to temporarily close due to flooding

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- State conservation officials on Thursday announced Fort Snelling State Park in St. Paul will temporarily close to the public due to flooding.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the state park will officially close at 8 a.m. Friday as waters rise on the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers.

The park will remain closed until flood waters recede and DNR staff are able to assess conditions.

"The safety of park visitors and staff is our number one priority," Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails Division director, said. "We know Minnesotans are eager to get outside and enjoy the recreational opportunities in beautiful state parks like Fort Snelling. We will reopen the park as soon as it's safe to do so."

In 2019, the park was closed for 177 days after sustaining heavy flood damage to buildings, roads and trails.

The DNR says several other parks and recreation areas in the state are experiencing high water conditions that limit access, so visitors should be aware of current conditions.