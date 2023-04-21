Road project in Henderson to raise highway up to 8 feet, preventing road from flooding

HENDERSON, Minn. -- In Henderson, flooding has forced the Minnesota Department of Transportation to close nearby highways, which in years past has marooned residents.

But thanks to a road project on the horizon, officials don't think the roads should be shut down due to flooding again.

On Friday, the Minnesota River covered portions of Highway 19, which closed from Highway 169 into town. To the west, Highway 93 is closed due to the Rush River.

"The river is very dangerous right now, the current is very swift and rapid," said Henderson Fire Chief Randy Tiegs.

A detour around the roads can take an extra 15 minutes. Mail routes take an extra 20-30 minutes.

During closures, emergency services are coordinated, and ambulance response comes from a different area.

The project that begins next year will raise four miles of Highway 93 by five to eight feet from Highway 169 into Henderson. It will take two years to complete.

"That should - and it will - prevent this road from being closed due to flooding again," said Tiegs.

While the closure will be tough during construction, people can see what's on the other side. Crews will take another look at river levels on Sunday to determine if they need to put up the town flood gates.