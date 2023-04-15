Riverside cities prepare for Mississippi River to flood in coming days

CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- Crews in Champlin have been hard at work assembling in preparation for potential flooding.

"If the residents deem it's necessary to protect structures, we have them available here at city hall," Bret Keitkamp, Champlin City Administrator said.

The flood stage on the Mississippi River is 12 feet. Friday night, it's at 10.5 feet and rising.

"We've got a couple city parks on the river itself and we have closed two of those today as the levels have started to come up," Keitkamp said.

For some, the flooding has already become an inconvenience, especially near waterfront trails in the parks, but for others, it's become an opportunity.

"I mean, we have flooding every year, but this is really fast. I can't believe how quick this water came up," said David Deuel. "We were just walking over here yesterday and, wow, look at it, water's everywhere. It's all up in the path. You can't even walk here anymore."

Across the river in Anoka, Jack Hanson says the rising water has already surrounded his favorite fishing spot, but he doesn't mind.

"I said, 'I gotta go check it out there again.' So I just waded through the water 'cause, I mean, I got my Crocs on and it's been a pretty good day so far," Hanson said. "I'm sitting on the beach there, reeling the fish right up below me and just grab them. And I don't even have to walk down there or anything 'cause they're just coming right up to me."

But as the river continues to rise, officials are urging everyone to tread carefully.

"The big issue for us obviously is what's Mother Nature going to bring over the next two days with rain," Keitkamp said.

In Champlin, the river is expected to rise another four feet over the next four days, cresting on Tuesday night.

The city says, thankfully, the projections from earlier this week have dropped by a foot, reducing some of that flood risk.