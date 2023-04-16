Flooding causes road closures across Minnesota

DELANO, Minn. – Across Minnesota, riverside communities are dealing with road closures due to flooding.

In Delano, on the western outskirts of the Twin Cities metro, the Bridge Avenue bridge has been closed, and both sides of the bridge have been barricaded. City officials said the closure will continue "through the high water levels," and asked drivers to find alternate routes. Parts of 90th Street near County Road 17 are also closed due to rising water levels.

In northern Minnesota, part of Highway 29 is closed near Floodwood, about 45 miles west of Duluth. The highway is closed near Stremmel Road due to the St. Louis River flooding. Drivers are asked to use Trunk Highway 73 and Highway 133 as alternate routes. St. Louis County officials gave no timeline for the closure.

Flooding on Highway 29. St. Louis County

In St. Paul, Water Street/Lilydale Road along the Mississippi River is closed and won't reopen until the river has receded, the city said. Several trails, parks and facilities are also closed.

Warm temperatures following an active winter with heavy snowfall are causing flooding concerns for many Minnesota communities. State leaders say they are prepared to aid communities impacted by the flooding.