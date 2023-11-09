Best early Black Friday deals of 2023: See top sales to shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals are early this year! While the biggest shopping day of the year is still a few weeks away, many retailers are breaking out the top sales right now and offering doorbuster deals that you can shop today.

This is good news for anyone hoping to get a head start on their holiday shopping or thinking about upgrading their appliances before Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The best overall Black Friday deals of 2023

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have scoured your favorite major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung and Wayfair to find the hottest early Black Friday deals that you can shop now. Keep reading to save on tech, appliances, kitchen items, sleep essentials, travel must-haves and so much more.

Have questions about Black Friday? We've answered all your burning questions about the shopping holiday, including where to find the best Black Friday deals online, when the best upcoming Black Friday deals are, when the top Black Friday deals end, and so much more.

Black Friday tech deals

Save on earbuds, smart TVs and more with these hot early Black Friday tech deals.

Walmart has the first-ever sale on Apple Watch Series 9: Save $50

Walmart

Walmart has cut the price of the current model Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch to just $379, a savings of $50. This is a rare price cut for a current model Apple Watch.

This particular version of the watch comes in the 45mm casing size, in midnight black with the matching Sport Band. It's the GPS-only version of the watch. Several other Apple Watch colors, sizes and configurations are also on sale, so head over to Walmart now to take advantage of this time-sensitive savings opportunity.

(You can also save on the Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) -- it's just $349 at Walmart)

Shop even more of the top Apple Black Friday deals, here.

PlayStation 5 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Bundle, Walmart, 15% off

Walmart

There are a bunch of top PS5 deals for Black Friday, including this one. If you want to get your hands on a new PlayStation 5 for less without having to buy a game separately, this bundle is your best bet. "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" just arrived as a PlayStation exclusive in October, and it's the web-slinger's biggest adventure yet.

You can explore the whole of New York City as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, both with their own unique set of abilities as their respective Spider-Man identities. There's plenty to see and do as you take on the mantle of one of the biggest comic book heroes of all time, and new and old enemies to run into as well.

Starting Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members and 3 p.m. ET for the general public, you can get the PlayStation 5 "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Bundle at Walmart for 15% off, or just $499. That's discounted from its usual price of $559. At this price it's essentially like getting a brand new game for free -- and a good game, at that.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $69 ($60 off)

Walmart

There's a difference between these second-generation Apple AirPods the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). This version does not have a wireless charging case. Battery life is up to five hours per charge (or up to 24 hours with multiple charges within the case).

These wireless earbuds are designed to work seamlessly with all of your other Apple gear. They rely on Apple's H1 chip to automatically pair with your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, iMac and/or MacBook. Features missing from these less expensive earbuds, that you will find in the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), include adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and a transparency mode. These earbuds are also not sweat or water resistant.

For someone who's looking to hear high-quality stereo audio, at just $69, these AirPods (2nd Generation) are an unbeatable value.

Apple iPad (10th Generation): $400 at Walmart

Apple

The Apple iPad 10th generation is the most current version of this iPad model. It's powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is equipped with 64GB of internal storage. This is the Wi-Fi only version of the popular tablet, which is a great "starter" iPad for anyone, but it's particularly great for middle school high school or college students.

You can get this top-rated tablet right now at Walmart's Black Friday sale for $400.

LG B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV: $1,300 (save $700)



Best Buy

The LG B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV is a great contender for your new living room display, especially at this excellent price. It looks fantastic thanks to self-lit OLED pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate which mean crystal clear, smooth visuals for enjoying your favorite TV shows and movies, gaming, or watching sports.

It's enhanced with features including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and filmmaker mode, to future-proof your investment so it remains at the top its game for year to come. It also boasts the α7 AI Processor Gen 6 that enhances both picture and sound quality for one of the best, most cutting-edge experiences you can have in your living room.

Plus, with its webOS 23 and LG ThinQ AI, you can easily find and navigate through your favorite content along with the included easy-to-use remote. This is one of the best ways to transform movie nights going forward, and you'll be saving a bundle, too.

Why we like the LG B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV:

It has sharp, impossibly smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Features like Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode make for an elevated experience.

Integrated LG ThinQ AI ensures easier navigation and content discovery.

Google Nest Hub 7" smart display with Google Assistant, $60 (save $40)

Best Buy

The Google Nest Hub 7" smart display with Google Assistant serves as a great centerpiece for your home. Place it in the kitchen, and it becomes a culinary assistant that lets you pull up recipes, put it in the family room to make some quick video calls with the family, or tune into YouTube wherever it is for some quick entertainment.

When stationed in the living room, you can use it as a smart home assistant to control lights, TVs, and other smart devices with the touch of a button or via voice command.

And if you prefer it by your bed, the Nest Hub can help you drift off to sleep with some of its calming sounds. Plus, its sunrise alarm can give you a more gentle way to wake up after the sleep-sensing feature helps optimize your sleep patterns.

There's a lot to love about this smart home hub, and Google has packed it chock-full of reasons to swap from the Amazon Echo ecosystem if you've been looking for something new to try.

Why we like the Google Nest Hub 7" smart display with Google Assistant:

It offers hands-free controls as well as voice-assisted commands so you can use it from across the room if needed.

You can control the compatible smart home devices you own from the hub.

It can help wake you gently with the sunrise alarm and improve sleep hygiene with sleep-sensing features.

Febfoxes baby monitor: $24 (save $46)



Walmart

This 4.5-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room. Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $24 at Walmart.

"This monitor was a game-changer for us," a Walmart customer says. "The video quality is crystal clear during the day, and the night vision works like a charm. The two-way audio feature lets us soothe our baby from another room. The temperature sensor is a handy bonus."

Why we like the Febfoxes baby monitor:

It's an affordable monitor with robust feature offerings.

The camera offers 360-degree horizontal tracking and 90-degree vertical tracking.



It offers motion detection alerts and two-way audio.

Black Friday appliance deals



Shop the best Black Friday appliance deals from your favorite retailers, including must-see appliance deals from LG and Samsung.

LG smart freestanding side-by-side refrigerator: Save $500

Best Buy

This LG smart freestanding refrigerator has some must-have features, including InstaView. Knock twice to illuminate the window panel and see all your favorite food and beverages without ever opening the door.

This LG fridge features a craft ice maker that automatically makes batches of different kinds of ice (crushed, cubed, round). It features a water dispenser that automatically removes up to 99.99% of bacteria in its nozzle after 24 hours.

The refrigerator features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely using the LG ThinQ app. It's on sale now for $1,699 (regularly $2,100)

Why we like this refrigerator:

Its InstaView lets you illuminate the window to see what's inside.

It makes different kinds of ice.

It can be remotely controlled using your smartphone.

Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+: $1,700 off



Samsung

This is the lowest price we've seen on the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator. The best thing about this fridge is its massive Family Hub touch screen that's double the size of the brand's original smart refrigerator touch screen.

Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

The smart tech can also help you save energy thanks to it's new energy-saving tech, Samsung's SmartThings Energy. The smart program allows you to see and manage your compatible Samsung appliance energy use and offers ways to save energy using AI Energy Mode. The new mode will even automatically optimize appliance settings to reduce the amount of energy consumed. This fridge is also marked down from $4,999 to $3,299.

Why we like this refrigerator:

This highly rated 4.9-star fridge includes a beverage center with a water dispenser and Samsung's AutoFill water pitcher.



The Dual Auto ice maker produces both cubed and Ice Bites ice. Samsung Bespoke fridges offer customizable door panels, with a choice of eleven colors and two finishes.



This refrigerator comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty.



Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range: $972 off

Samsung

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

This 4.5-star-rated range is on sale now for $1,399 (regularly $2,371).

Why we like this electric range:

This smart range features Samsung's fastest burner ever, plus it can be remotely monitored via your smart device.



Samsung's Bespoke line also lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen.



Color coordinate this electric range with all your Samsung appliances. Choose from five colors.



LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled true convection InstaView electric range: $301 off



Best Buy

The smart electric LG home appliance is outfitted with five burners and includes an air-fryer function. The entire device can be monitored and remotely controlled via your smartphone with LG's ThinQ App. Don't want to open the oven and let out all the heat? Check the progress of your meal by knocking twice on the oven's window to activate the interior light. And you won't have to worry about fingerprints all over your range -- LG's PrintProof fingerprint and smudge-resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth.

"Loving this stove," an LG customer who purchased the home appliance says. "The features are amazing. The convection oven and air-fryer options are the best. The burners heat up fast."

Choose from two colors. This range is on sale right now for $949 (regularly $1,249).

Why we like this electric range:

The LG InstaView Window lets you see inside your oven without ever opening the door and letting heat escape.



You can even activate the timer with a simple voice command, since ThinQ technology works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.



Plus, there's a handy storage drawer below for your baking sheets, pots and pans.



LG stackable washer and dryer set: Save $700

LG via Best Buy

Save $700 on a stackable LG washer and dryer set ahead of Black Friday. This set features built-in sensors that use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right wash and dry motions, temperatures and fabric care.

This smart set includes Wi-Fi connectivity. Activate smart learner in the LG ThinQ app and the wash tower will remember your preferred settings. You can even use the smart pairing feature, which allows the washer to tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

Why we like the LG stackable washer and dryer set:

The machines offer a large capacity and can fit 11 to 13 bath towels.

They are stackable and space-saving.

The set is available in steel or white.

Black Friday kitchen deals



Give your kitchen a fall upgrade with these early Black Friday cookware and small appliance deals.

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set: $160 (74% off)

Wayfair

If you're looking for doorbuster early Black Friday savings at Wayfair, this is the kitchen deal for you. The Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 74% off.

The set includes one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered sauté pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot. You can also save on the 13-piece version ($220).

The 11-piece set retails for $615 at list price, but it's currently marked down to just $160. That's quite a steal for an 11-piece premium stainless-steel set.

Why we like the Cuisinart cookware set:

The cookware pieces are oven-safe and dishwasher safe.

The pots and pans have cool-touch handles to protect your hands.

The set includes everything you need to cook just about any dish.

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 24-piece cookware set: $109 (save $20)



The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

Good news, Pioneer Woman fans. Walmart just dropped another huge rollback on a customer-loved Pioneer Woman cookware set. The

24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set is just $109 at Walmart right now. It typically retails for $129.

The 24-piece set has everything you need to cook just about anything in the kitchen. The set includes a 1-quart saucepan, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5.5-quart dutch oven with lid, a 9.5-inch fry pan, a 12-inch skillet, a 10-inch skillet, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, an 8-inch cast iron skillet, two mini au gratins, two silicone sleeves, a nylon spatula and an acacia wood turner and spoon. The must-have set is made with quick-heating aluminum and features a nonstick coating for easy cleaning.

"This Pioneer Woman 24-piece cookware set is simply gorgeous," a Walmart customer says. "Obviously, functionality is every bit as important as beauty in the kitchen -- and this cookware set has that in spades. Each piece feels sturdy and extremely well made."

Choose from three colors.

Why we like The Pioneer Woman 24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set:

It has earned a 4.5-star rating from Walmart customers.

It offers an incredible value with 24 pieces for just $109.

The pots and pans feature a non-stick coating that makes clean-up quick and easy.

It's a great option for someone just starting to build their kitchen.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $70 (62% off)

Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

The coffee maker typically retails for $185 on Wayfair, but it's currently discounted down to just $70.

Why we like the Cuisinart Perfectemp coffee maker:

It lets you pause brewing to fill up your cup right away, rather than wait for the full pot to finish brewing.

You can program it to brew up to 24 hours in advance, so you can always wake up to fresh coffee.

It has earned a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair with more than 10,000 reviews.

Ninja AF101 air fryer: $90 (31% off)



Ninja via Amazon

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she told CBS Essentials. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8-stars!

This kitchen gadget can reach up to 400 degrees. It features four cooking programs, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The included basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe.

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon. Get it for just $90 (regularly $130).

Why we like the Ninja AF101 air fryer:

This expert-recommended air fryer is great for beginners.



It won't take up much counter space.



Keurig K-Elite: $119 (37% off)



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family. The 4.7-star-rated device has a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool summer nights.

"I'm so pleased with this Keurig. [It was] so easy to set up and use. I love the iced coffee feature [and] how it gives different cup sizes also. Definitely worth the money," one verified purchaser on Amazon says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker:

It offers five brewing size options, from 4 to 12 ounces.

The coffee maker includes a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you don't need to refill it in between brews.

The K-Elite features a strong coffee button for a stronger pour via K-cups.

Black Friday sleep deals



It's a great time to buy a mattress, especially if you're hosting any holiday guests. There are a ton of Black Friday online deals on a variety of mattresses and sleeper sofas from popular sleep brands. You can save up to 40% off on a new mattress or shop pre-Black Friday deals on bedroom furniture right now.

Nolah Evolution 15" mattress: $1,624 (35% off)

Nolah Mattress

Nolah Evolution is the brand's bestselling mattress. It features the brand's patented HDMax Tri-Zone coils, offering targeted back support and responsive pressure relief. It's equipped with a breathable cover and a heat-dissipating Euro topper to provide cushioning and cooling.

Right now when you buy this mattress you'll also receive two free Nolah squishy pillows.

Choose from seven sizes. This mattress shown is a queen.

Why we like the Nolah Evolution mattress:

The Evolution comes in three firmness levels, so you can choose the option that best meets your weight, sleep position and comfort preferences.



The Nolah Evolution pairs well with any adjustable base.



It includes a 120-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress: $899 (40% off)

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is its best option for hot sleepers. It's 40% off now. The 4.7-star-rated mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool.

"There are mornings I wake in the same position as when I went to sleep," a Nectar Sleep customer says. "I'm always overjoyed when that happens! That never happened on our previous (memory foam-topped) mattress. Also, the mattress breathes well."

Choose from seven sizes. The mattress pictured is a queen.

Why we like the Nectar Sleep Premier mattress:

It features heat-absorbent polyethylene fibers that help wick excess body heat away to promote cooler sleep.



It's made with phase change material that reacts to your body's changing temperature so you can stay comfortable.



The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

Casper Nova Hybrid mattress: $1,996 (20% off)

Casper

The Casper Nova Hybrid mattress features two layers of foam that create seven ergonomic zones to provide support and spinal alignment. The mattress is outfitted with thousands of perforations to help heat and humidity flow away from you, making it a great choice for hot sleepers. The mattress is 20% off right. Choose from five sizes. The mattress shown is a queen.

"Extremely comfortable," a Casper customer says of this 4.6-star-rated mattress. "Does not shift weight when my partner moves or gets out of bed. I no longer have night sweats. Very satisfied!"

Why we like the Casper Nova Hybrid mattress:

It features a firm border to provide edge support to help you get in and out of bed easily, without sinking over time.

It gently sinks the shoulders and provides more support under the waist, lower back and hips to ergonomically align your spine.

Its resilient springs add a little lift, support and airflow to the mattress.

Burrow 84" Shift sleeper sofa: $1,699 (save $300)

Burrow

The Burrow Shift sleeper sofa is an attractive and convenient sleeper sofa choice. It's a modern sofa that easily transforms into a queen-size memory foam bed. It's available in stain-resistant gray and navy fabric. The quilted memory foam sleep surface provides a cozy bed-like feel.

It ships for free in three boxes, complete with assembly tools.

Save $300 on the popular sleeper sofa during the Burrow Black Friday sale.

Black Friday travel deals



Get ready for holiday travel with these hot luggage deals from Amazon, Walmart and Beis.

Sunbee 3-piece hardshell luggage set with TSA locks: $104 (save $195)

Walmart

Prepare for your holiday travels with this incredible three-piece luggage deal at Walmart. This set includes 20-inch carry on luggage, plus 24- and 28-inch checked suitcases.

Regularly $300, you can pick up this set up for $104 with this early Black Friday deal at Walmart. But hurry -- several colorways have already sold out.

What we like about this three-piece luggage set:

The set features TSA-approved locks

The 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels make walking through the airport a breeze.



Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: $68 (52% off)



Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 58% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $68.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

Beis Weekender bag: $86 (20% off)



Beis

Actress Shay Mitchell's luggage brand, Beis, has TikTok by storm. The bestselling Beis Weekender bag is on sale now for 20% off during the Beis Travel early Black Friday sale. Use code "EARLY20" at check out to save.

"This is my new favorite travel bag," CBS Essentials senior editor Lily Rose says. "The zippered bottom compartment is perfect for storing wet bathing suits, shoes or dirty laundry."

Why we like the Beis Weekender bag:

It offers plenty of interior storage and organization with a one large zip pocket and two slip pockets.

It features a padded laptop sleeve,

It's bottom compartment is designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and other travel essentials separate.

Samsonite Winfield 2 28-inch carry-on: $111 (44%)

Amazon

With 20,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under seven pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up."

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 44% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Price varies by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in:

It's available at a great price point for a top-rated suitcase.

It comes with a 10-year warranty.

It's built with four-directional spinner wheels for better maneuverability than other suitcases.

Samsonite Centric expandable carry-on spinner: $120 (37% off)

Samsonite

This Samsonite Centric hard-side expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips thanks to its durability and flexible capacity. It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate and measures 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches. The design even comes with expansion for added packing capacity when needed. This suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

"This suitcase has already gone overseas twice and all over the US a half-dozen times. It is holding up well and I really like this suitcase," one Amazon reviewer shares. "I was concerned it might not age or wear well, but it is, hardly showing any scarring on the outside."

The popular suitcase is currently marked down from $190 to $120.

Why we like the Samsonite Centric carry-on:

It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate to keep your suitcase looking new.



The carry-on can expand for added space if you pick up some extra items during your trip.



It comes in seven color options.



