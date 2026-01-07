ICE confirms officer fatally shot person in south Minneapolis
An ICE officer fatally shot a person Wednesday morning in south Minneapolis, according to Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security's assistant secretary for public affairs.
WCCO is at the scene near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue, where federal and local law enforcement have clashed for hours with protesters.
McLaughlin claims the victim was "one of these violent rioters" who "weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism."
Witnesses at the scene tell WCCO the victim was a woman. This fatality comes amid the influx of 2,000 federal law enforcement members into the Twin Cities metro area.
This is a developing story. Follow live updates below.
Rep. Ilhan Omar: "ICE must stop terrorizing our communities"
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar said she is aware of the shooting and is monitoring the situation.
"ICE must stop terrorizing our communities and leave our city," she said.
Sen. Tina Smith: "ICE should leave now"
Minnesota Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith released a statement late Wednesday morning about the shooting, describing the situation in Minneapolis as "volatile."
"ICE should leave now for everyone's safety. Please be safe Minneapolis," Smith said.
Incident echoes one in Chicago, where feds accused Marimar Martinez of "boxing in" agents
In Chicago, federal prosecutors accused 30-year-old Marimar Martinez and 21-year-old Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz of "boxing in" federal immigration agents and ramming an agent's vehicle in October as agents clashed with community members in Logan Square.
The Justice Department said the agents then got out of their vehicle and fired five shots at Martinez, even though she was still inside her car at the time. She was able to drive away, and paramedics found her and her car at a repair shop about a mile away. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and quickly released.
Martinez was charged with assault of a federal employee, but prosecutors dropped the charges six weeks later. They were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled at a future date.
DHS says victim dies from injuries
Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security's assistant secretary for public affairs, released this statement late Wednesday morning:
"ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.
"An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.
"This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement. These men and women who are simply enforcing the law on the books are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats. This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available."
Mpls. Council member Jason Chavez: "The ICE agent that shot somebody should be arrested"
Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez, who represents the area of the shooting, said in an interview at the scene that "the ICE agent that shot somebody should be arrested effective immediately."
When asked if he had a message to his community, Chavez said that he wants to encourage residents to "patrol our neighborhoods."
"We need community patrols on our streets, preventing the kidnapping of our neighbors from these inhumane ICE agents that are only here to tear our families apart," Chavez told WCCO. "We need people to drive their neighbors to work, provide food, address the rent issues that they're struggling with, to make sure that people can live in this city peacefully."
Henn. Co. Atty seeks "transparent investigation"
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement Wednesday morning her office is "pushing hard for a local investigation which is the only way to ensure full transparency and review."
"We will use every available lever to ensure a local, transparent investigation takes place," Moriarty said.
Federal agents leave scene, local police remain
WCCO's Adam Duxter, live at the scene, says it appears federal law enforcement have left the scene on Portland Avenue.
Minneapolis police and deputies with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are still on the scene for crowd control measures, and metal gates have been set up to keep protesters at bay.
Gregory Bovino, Border Patrol commander, on site in south Minneapolis
The U.S. Border Patrol commander has arrived in Minneapolis, according to a X post by city council member Jason Chavez.
Chavez posted a photo of Gregory Bovino walking down 33rd Street and Portland Avenue, flanked by three agents wearing masks.
Officials said Bovino, who has overseen several controversial immigration operations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte and New Orleans, said he is expected to lead enforcement efforts in Minnesota as well.
Federal agents fire chemical irritants on protesters in south Minneapolis
WCCO cameras captured federal agents using chemical irritants on protesters in the vicinity of 34th and Portland in South Minneapolis.
This happened after a number of protesters began throwing snowballs at federal vehicles on the scene.
A WCCO photojournalist witnessed multiple Minneapolis City Council members walking the perimeter of the scene, trying to calm the crowd and explain that they are trying to get ICE out of the scene.
Minneapolis police chief feared surge of federal agents would lead to "tragedy"
A day before Wednesday's shooting, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said he feared the growing presence of federal agents in the city would lead to violence.
"I've been concerned for weeks that because the issue is so emotional, because, frankly, some of the way this stuff has been carried out, the greatest risk to me is that there would be unrest or that there would be a tragedy," O'Hara said. "That somebody could get seriously hurt or killed because of what's happening."
Also on Tuesday, in an interview with WCCO, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the goal of the federal operations is "chaos and terrorizing people."
"This political theater that they're engaging in has real impacts on our constituents," Frey said.
Minneapolis Mayor Frey demands ICE "leave the city immediately"
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling on federal forces to withdraw from the city following Wednesday morning's incident in south Minneapolis.
"I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We're demanding ICE to leave the city immediately," Frey said. "We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities."
Sen. Tina Smith said, "I'm aware of the reports of an ICE related shooting in Minneapolis and am working as hard as I can to get answers. I'll share any updates as I learn more."
Walz says he is gathering information, asks residents to remain calm
Gov. Tim Walz said in a post on X that his team is "working to gather information on an ICE related shooting" Wednesday morning.
"We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm," he wrote.
Witness recounts hearing gunshots, car crash
A witness at the scene tells WCCO's Conor Wright she heard two gunshots fired in the area, followed by a car crash.
"I see a red truck, airbag inflated with blood all over it and a woman on the side of the road, and the ambulance trying to come through," the witness said. "[Federal agents] were trying to tell me to move out of the way when they had their trucks blocking me."
The witness says the victim was a mother "trying to flee from ICE agents."
Federal agent fired weapon after being hit by car last month in St. Paul
Last month in St. Paul, Minnesota, a federal agent fired their weapon after being hit by a vehicle, according to police.
The agent suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and no one was hurt in the shooting, police said.
Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the suspect was an undocumented immigrant from Cuba who was "noncompliant" during a traffic stop.
McLaughlin said the shooting would be reviewed by "the appropriate law enforcement agency," as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Hennepin Co. Sheriff: Deputies sent to area to "assist if needed"
In a post to social media, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office says it's "aware of an incident" off Portland Avenue and East 34th Street, but its deputies were "not involved in the incident."
"We have sent deputies to the area to assist as needed," the sheriff's office writes.