Somali Americans in Minnesota share their stories of immigration, hope

In the heart of Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, DFL lawmakers condemned attacks on the Somali community while addressing the growing fear and arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Almost every person living here is a citizen," said state Sen. Zaynab Mohamed.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, data shows over 107,000 people identified as Somali across the state. A majority of them live in the Twin Cities.

Many Somali families fled civil war, seeking an opportunity and a brighter future for their children, including Sumeya Mohamud's family.

"I was born in Kenya, grew up here, went through schooling from kindergarten to now college here in Minnesota," Mohamud said. "This is all I know."

She says her parents' struggle paved the way for her to shine. Next semester, she will graduate college with her nursing degree, eager and determined to give back to the community.

Despite the political rhetoric, she's grateful to be Somali and American.

"One thing my parents taught me was resilience, not letting others' perception of you limit what you can do for yourself," she said.

Ahmed Yusuf knows that resilience, too. He left Somalia in the late '80s, unable to read. Today, he's an author. In 2012, he wrote "Somalis in Minnesota," a book detailing the experiences of Somali immigrants and why they chose Minnesota. Back then, he says about 50,000 Somalis called the state home. Today, that number has doubled.

But the stories he shared in the book are still the stories today. The challenges and triumphs of a community — each person with their own story of survival, perseverance and hope as they chase the American dream.